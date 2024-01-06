On this day: Courtney Lee traded; Cecil Hankins born; Boston plays Miami while Washington D.C. insurrection unfolds

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied ball club traded shooting guard Courtney Lee to the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2014. The Celtics sent the Western Kentucky alum out as part of a massive, three-team trade that sent a second-round draft pick to the Griz along with Lee, and saw Memphis move reserve point guard Jerryd Bayless to the Celtics.

Boston also sent out draft assets to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who dealt old friend Ryan Gomes back to Boston for a cup of coffee, with the Providence College being waived soon after the deal was complete.

The Thunder also sent out draft assets and cash to complete the deal ending Lee’s two-season tenure with the Celtics franchise.

It was also on this date in 2021 that the Celtics played a game against the Miami Heat despite an insurrection taking place at the US capital following an attempt to prevent the results of the 2020 US election from being certified and more police violence against people of color in Minnesota.

Then-coach Brad Stevens spoke to the press about the events at the nation’s capital ahead of the game. “I watched it all. I’m sure our players watched it all. I guess my reaction is sad,” he related.

The team itself also issued a joint statement with the Miami Heat ahead of their game.

“We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on,” it began.

“The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were treated and the encouragement given to today’s protesters who acted illegally just shows how much more work we have to do. We have decided to play tonight’s game to try to bring joy into people’s lives.”

The Celtics beat the Heat 107-105.

Finally, it is also the birthday of former Celtic guard Cecil Orgus Hankins, born this day in 1922 in Covin, Alabama.

A product of Oklahoma State University, Hankins joined the now-defunct St. Louis Bombers in the Basketball Association of America’s (BAA — a precursor league to the NBA) inaugural season of 1946-47, even before there was a draft to be selected in.

He would play a single season with that franchise before joining Boston in its second season of existence — his last in the BAA before retiring — putting up 2.8 points per game.

