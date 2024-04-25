On this day: Clark heroics sends Saints to Hampden

The Zander Clark game.

There's many things you could call St Johnstone's Scottish Cup quarter-final upset of Rangers at Ibrox in 2021, but one man made the headlines his on that April Sunday four years ago.

Callum Davidson's side looked to be down and out after James Tavernier scored in the 117th minute following the Perth outfit having battled to a goalless draw and extra time.

And then, St Johnstone got a corner with the clock at 122 minutes.

The ball in was headed on by Clark, who had charged forward from the opposite box, allowing Chris Kane to get the final touch and send the game to penalties.

If an assist wasn't enough for the now-Scotland international, Clark would save two Rangers spot-kicks from Tavernier and Kemar Roofe before Ali McCann sent the League Cup winners back to Hampden.

The rest, as they say, is history. Quite literally.