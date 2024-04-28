On this day: Celtics icon Red Auerbach retires as coach, 1966 championship won

On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary head coach Red Auerbach retired after taking the Celtics to their ninth championship with a 95-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the 1966 NBA Finals the day prior.

Auerbach coached Boston for all nine of its championships up to that point — eight of them consecutive between 1959-66 — before passing the baton to player-coach Bill Russell. His 16 seasons as head coach produced a 795-397 regular-season record (a .667 winning percentage) and a 90-58 postseason record (.608), the winningest in league history to that point, a record that would hold for many years.

Auerbach would remain with the team in an executive capacity until his death in 2006.

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

It is also the anniversary of Boston setting an NBA single-game playoff scoring record after beating the New York Knicks 157-128 in Game 2 of the first round of the 1990 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Celtics shot .670 (63-of-94 from the field overall), also a playoff record at that time. Kevin McHale led Boston with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Bob Ryan is happy Los Angeles Lakers legend is headed to the Hall of Fame https://t.co/JlkbJdCahd pic.twitter.com/Knx47Y2YEZ — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire