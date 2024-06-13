On this day: Celtics beat Lakers 92-86 in G5 of 2010 NBA Finals; Saunders, Garfinkle born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 92-86 in Game 5 of the 2010 NBA Finals despite 38 points and 5 rebounds from Lakers star Kobe Bryant, giving the Celtics a 3-2 series lead.

“It was our biggest game of the year,” Pierce said at the time via the Associated Press. “We’re in a good spot. We have two games in L.A.; now we have to get one.” The win would put Boston within one game of their 18th banner, but it would ultimately elude them with the Lakers taking the series in seven games.

The contest was won with 27 points from forward Paul Pierce, 18 points and 10 rebounds from big man Kevin Garnett, and 18 points and 8 assists from point guard Rajon Rondo.

It is also the birthday of former Celtics guard Jack Garfinkle, who played three seasons between 1946 and 1949 with Boston in its Basketball Association of America days, the precursor league of the NBA.

A product of St. John’s, Garfinkle logged 5.2 points and 1.5 assists per game with the club; they had yet to begin recording rebounds.

Today is also ex-Celtic small forward Fred Saunders’ birthday, born in Columbus, Ohio in 1951.

Saunders played his college ball with Syracuse and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns before coming to Boston as a free agent in 1976.

He would play two seasons with the team, averaging 5.1 points, 2.8 boards, and an assist per game over that stretch.

