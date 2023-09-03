On this day: Boston loses Game 3 to Raps in ’20 Disney bubble; Sauldsberry passes

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the team lost Game 3 of their 2020 NBA Playoffs’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Toronto Raptors 104-103 to drop to a 2-1 lead after winning the first two contests of the series.

The loss came via a last-second 3-point shot from Toronto forward OG Anunoby that a court-long pass from point guard Kyle Lowry made possible despite the efforts of Boston big man Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 center brought in to make things difficult for Lowry. The loss came despite 29 points from veteran Celtics guard Kemba Walker, Boston’s first in the Disney bubble postseason.

The Celtics also saw forward Jaylen Brown add 19 points and 12 rebounds and swingman Jayson Tatum another 15 points, 9 boards, and 6 assists.

“It hurts and stings to lose,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens related after the loss via the AP. “But we’ll just get back to it and get ready for Saturday.”

“Much credit to those guys,” Walker said. “That was a hell of a shot.”

It is also the date in 1898 that the Tremont Street subway would be extended to Causeway Street from Park Street to create North Station.

It would be another 30 years before the original Boston Garden would be built on the site at 150 Causeway Street.

It is also the date of the passing of former Boston big man Woody Sauldsberry in 2007.

Born in rural Winnsboro, Louisiana in 1934, Sauldsberry would play his college ball with the Texas Southern University Tigers, he would be drafted in the eighth round of the 1957 NBA draft (there were many more rounds in that era by the (then) Philadelphia Warriors (now, Golden State).

Happy birthday in heaven Woody Sauldsberry. As a Philadelphia Warrior, you have the distinction of being the lowest overall draft pick to ever win the Rookie of the Year award. But more importantly, as a Boston Celtic, you have the distinction of being a World Champion. pic.twitter.com/ScNFss89ma — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) July 11, 2021

He would play a total of seven seasons in the NBA with the Warriors, (then) St. Louis Hawks (now, Atlanta), the defunct Chicago Packers, and Zephyrs before leaving the NBA for two seasons starting in 1963 to play in other leagues.

Sauldsberry would return to the NBA briefly with the Celtics in their 1965-66 season, playing in 39 games for the team, and helping them win a title in a reserve role.

Finally, it is also the date that the Celtics sent Juancho Haernangomez to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal that brought back Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston from the Denver Nuggets.

The star of the Netflix film “Hustle” saw his tenure with the team he ended up with in the movie as well, having averaged just 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics.

