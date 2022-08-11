On this day: Boston keeps Memphis from clinching playoff spot in 2020 Orlando bubble

On this date in Boston Celtics history, the Celtics kept the Memphis Grizzlies from clinching a postseason berth with a 122-107 win in the so-called Orlando bubble teams played in after the NBA restarted play following a nearly four-month pause in play due to the viral malady that put much of the rest of the global economy on ice.

The Celtics were finally seeming to find a rhythm as the win against the Grizzlies extended their first win streak since play resumed to four games after a 1-2 start. They had the added benefit of forcing Memphis to have to wait for another win to secure a spot in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

“I feel like every game we play it’s the underdog,” said Ja Morant of the loss via the AP.

Aug. 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball as Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics defends during the third quarter at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug.11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann-USA TODAY Sports

“We were projected to be 27th this year and we here. So that’s how we’ve been attacking every game,” he added. “I feel like our next game won’t be (any) different.”

Boston won via big games from star forward Jayson Tatum (29 points and 6 rebounds), point guard Kemba Walker (19 points), and veteran forward Gordon Hayward (19 points, 5 boards, 5 assists).

Reserve center Robert Williams III chipped in 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks off of the bench.

Aug. 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball down the court after the game during the first quarter at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mike Ehrmann-USA TODAY Sports

“I think we’re pretty close to being ready, especially after tonight,” said Boston’s Walker after the game.

“We’ve definitely come a long way. We’re jelling really well. We’re having fun. Competing at a very high level. I think we’re feeling pretty good right now.”

Story continues

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball as Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics defends during the second quarter at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mike Ehrmann-USA TODAY Sports

“Hopefully we can just keep getting better,” agreed then-head coach Brad Stevens. “The way the ball has been moving has been good.”

“The way guys are covering for one another. But we know that we’ve got less than a week before we open a playoff series. So all of it better be getting good.”

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

[mm-video type=video id=01g9z9x16j7ctcdj7s12 playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g9z9x16j7ctcdj7s12/01g9z9x16j7ctcdj7s12-ce412cd9fd2d2903f8e8c4719edd9077.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=106586,106584,106581,106575,106602,106486]

[listicle id=106603]

[listicle id=106576]

[listicle id=106578]

[listicle id=106563]

1

1

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire