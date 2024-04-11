On this day: Boston Celtics beat St. Louis Hawks for 1961 championship

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the Celtics won the NBA championship in 1961. The win was the final game of a five-game series between the then- St. Louis Hawks and Boston, which the Celtics won 4-1.

The series-clinching win was a 121-112 victory that saw legendary Boston big man Bill Russell score 30 points and 38 rebounds to secure the win, with 18 points and 12 assists from point guard luminary Bob Cousy. Wing Sam Jones added 16 points and 10 boards, forward Tommy Heinsohn chipped in 19 points and 7 rebounds, and shooting guard Frank Ramsey scored 16 points for good measure.

It would be the last time the two teams faced off in the NBA Finals, and the last time the opposing franchise — now based out of Atlanta, Georgia — made a Finals appearance.

Happy birthday Larry Sykes! You played in one game for the Celtics in 1996. I couldn't even find a picture of you in a Boston uni. Hope this one with you playing for Xavier will do. pic.twitter.com/KVpXxYnwtR — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) April 11, 2022

It is also former Celtics power forward Larry Sykes’ birthday, who was born today in 1973 in Toledo, Ohio.

He played his college ball with Xavier University, and would have the briefest Celtics tenure possible — just one game, in which he recorded two rebounds; he was waived by the franchise shortly after.

