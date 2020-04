On this day - Born April 18, 1990, Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF DUTCH CYCLIST ANNA VAN DER BREGGEN CELEBRATING WITH FANS AFTER WINNING GOLD AND BRONZE AT THE RIO OLYMPICS / VAN DER BREGGEN WITH HER AWARD AS WINNER OF UCI WORLD TOUR INDIVIDUAL RANKING AT THE 2017 UCI CYCLING GALA / VAN DER BREGGEN IN ACTION WITH PARTNER ANNIKA LANGVAD DURING THE 2019 ABSA CAPE EPIC AFRICAN MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE WHICH THEY WON

STORY: It is hard to make a name for yourself when your Oranje team mate is Marianne Vos, yet Anna van der Breggen has been doing just that in an impressive career.

The Dutchwoman, who turns 30 on Saturday, won the road race gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and followed up with securing the rainbow jersey at the world championships in Innsbruck two years later after a 39-km solo breakaway.

She was already second in 2015 and won silver again last year, adding to a long line of successes, including a record-equalling fifth victory in the Fleche Wallonne, the most prestigious one-day race in the women's calendar.

It earned the Boels Dolmans rider the nickname 'Queen of the Ardennes'.

Vos, the flagship of Dutch women cycling with 14 Olympic and world titles in road, track cycling an cyclo-cross, has taken the rise of several compatriots in her stride.

The competition is now fierce within the Dutch team, who have taken five of the last eight road race world titles and three of the last five Olympic titles.

Van der Breggen contributed to two those eight titles but her consistency on the Fleche Wallonne might be what makes her extra special.

She has won the last five editions of the race, which end at the top of the brutal climb of the Mur de Huy, a feat even Vos failed to achieve as her five wins were spread across seven years.

Van der Breggen has no intention to end her career anytime soon, because she loves very minute of it.

Whatever happens, she now has an extra year to wait until she can defend her Olympic title in Tokyo.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)