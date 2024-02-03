On this day: Bird hits 1st All-Star 3; Edwards traded; Green debut

On this day in Boston Celtics history, a rookie and future Celtics Hall of Famer made history as legendary small forward Larry Bird scored the very first 3-point shot in the history of the All-Star Game, in a contest that was played at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland in 1979.

The Hick from French Lick (as Bird was sometimes called as a nickname by his fans with affection) hit the shot in the corner during the extra period of the Eastern Conference’s 144-136 overtime win over the West. It was all the sweeter as Bird managed to do it while facing off against his career-long rival, former Michigan State Spartan and then-Los Angeles Laker Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The Indiana State product’s record-setting trey was part of his overall 7-point, 6-rebound, 7-assist performance in the first of a dozen All-Star appearances.

Two of Larry Legend’s teammates — point guard Nate Archibald and center Dave Cowens — also made the East roster, though only Archibald played with Cowens out injured for the tilt.

Celtics big man legend Bill Russell was also present, working the game as one of three announcers for the game.

It is also the anniversary of the trade that sent small forward Theodore “Blue” Edwards to the Utah Jazz for guard Jay Humphries and draft assets.

Humphries — by then an 11-year veteran — didn’t last long with the Celtics, playing just six games for the rest of the season and averaging 1.7 points and as many assists per game with the team.

It is also the date that former Boston forward Gerald Green debuted for the team in a 98-81 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2006.

Played at TD Banknorth Garden (now just TD Garden), Green logged a turnover, a foul, and two missed shots in a forgettable debut that thankfully did not foreshadow his later career.

