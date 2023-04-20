My day behind the scenes at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes cycle race

Amy Sedghi between the cars of the Shimano Neutral Service Team - Magali Delporte

They know every inch of the cobbled Paris-Roubaix Femmes course and they have studied more than 140 starters and their bikes. They are ready for any breakaways, mechanical issues or mishaps that will inevitably occur on this 90-mile (145.5km) race dubbed “the Hell of the North”. Yet they are the only team not vying for a podium place.

The Shimano Neutral Service – a group of drivers and mechanics who provide assistance to all of the teams racing – are the unsung heroes of this cobbled classic, and of all the prestigious professional cycling events they lend a hand to. Easily identifiable from their bright blue vehicles, motorbikes and uniforms, the squad, who include former pro riders, can be spotted playing a pivotal role during some of the biggest cycling races on both the men’s and women’s calendars, including the Grand Tours, the Olympic Games and the World Championships.

However, Paris-Roubaix, with its narrow roads, testing terrain and puncture-threatening pavé, is especially challenging. The April weekend, with the women’s race on the Saturday and the men’s on Sunday, is their busiest period.

Action from the Paris-Roubaix Femmes race - Magali Delporte

“The race, in its nature, is so demanding with the cobbled sectors, and you have a lot of groups that are split, so the team cars can’t be everywhere,” explains Konstanze Haue, the Neutral Service manager at Shimano Europe, as Telegraph Sport gets a behind-the-scenes look at the third Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Haue travels in the third of four Skodas (two of which are hybrid) positioned among this year’s women’s race to ensure each group of riders is fully protected. She is one of the few women who make up the Neutral Service team. “We also have female drivers and that is really something we’ve seen growing [in] the last two years, and especially for the future,” she says as we stand beside the group of drivers and mechanics in the sleepy town of Denain, while a few metres down the road, riders begin to roll towards the start line.

The pre-race atmosphere among the Shimano colleagues is calm; some joke and laugh, while others sit astride their motorbikes tucking into baguettes and cookies. “The calm before the storm,” Haue says. Mechanics have spent the morning double-checking specifics with the 24 teams, and that every spare wheel and tool is carefully arranged in order of importance, with spare bikes set up on the roofs of the cars for team leaders.

Shimano Neutral Service mechanic Daan Adams and driver Koen Vermeire - Magali Delporte

I have one of the hottest seats of the race: passenger in the first Neutral Service car, which follows the front group. Driving is Koen Vermeire, with Shimano for 12 years. Paris-Roubaix is a favourite of his: “For me, this [race] is more special because it’s heroic.”

Certainly, the shell-shocked, dust-marked faces of those we will see make it to Roubaix Velodrome are testament to this.

Behind me sits 21-year-old mechanic Daan Adams, who has a pile of wheels stacked next to him, along with a vast toolbox. There is a mix of front and rear wheels with different discs and groupsets, plus more in the boot. There is also an opportunity to restock if needed from a Shimano van located later on the course, Vermeire explains.

After just 30km, an 18-strong group have a breakaway – one that will go on to dictate the podium places, with eventual winner, EF Education-Tibco-SVB’s Alison Jackson, pushing the pace. The race comms crackles to update all the cars: the gap has opened up to 45 seconds, which is our cue, as first car, to slot in behind the breakaway and the race director’s vehicle. Readjustments to the positioning of the cars and motorbikes happens throughout the four-hour race.

Neutral Service driver Bruno Mallet - Magali Delporte

Being a passenger in a race-support car can be hair-raising, but what is it like to drive? Vermeire, who has popped on his glasses, navigates the jumble of riders, race officials, team cars, camera crews, photographers on the back of motorbikes and cheering spectators with nimble ease. Underneath, a metal plate protects the car from damage as it scrapes over raised cobbles. Although, for the majority of the race, we match the riders’ pace, an average of around 25mph, there are times we reach up to 75mph.

“A lot of people can do this, but not under these circumstances,” says Vermeire, referring to his and Adams’s roles. “That’s the hardest thing… it’s important that you don’t stress,” he adds as we lurch over yet another cobbled section.

There are 17 cobbled sectors, with a substantial portion of the race on routes mostly used for agricultural traffic. Tens of thousands line the route. French and Belgian flags are flying among the families, avid cyclists and those tucking into their picnics outside their caravans. It is as if a carnival has come to town.

The terrain throws up issues for the unlucky throughout the race. Front wheels need swapping, dropped chains need fixing, and steerer and shifter adjustments are made by the mechanics peppered throughout. Gels and bidons are carried by the service in case riders cannot reach their team cars or support staff on the side of the road.

As in a Formula One pit stop, every second counts: from stopping the car, a bike wheel can be swapped out and replaced within 30 seconds. With the rider getting a push start and weaving through the cars to get back to the bunch, they can regain contact within a minute.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Alison Jackson - Magali Delporte

Kilometre 128 rolls in and EF Education-Tibco-SVB rider Letizia Borghesi needs a wheel change before embarking on the last five-star cobble sector, the infamous Carrefour de l’Arbre. A motorbike swoops in and Borghesi is swiftly back on the road.

“Coming back to the group was impossible in a crucial moment like that, but at least I could arrive in the velodrome of Roubaix and enjoy Alison’s victory,” she says. “In other moments of the race, the Shimano Neutral Service could save the race of a rider with a change of wheels and give them the opportunity to chase and come back to the front group instead of waiting minutes and minutes for the team car. ”

No wonder they are known as “the angels in blue overalls”.