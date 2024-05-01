'The day they beat City, they just had their game plan right'

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown believes Pep Guardiola's side face a stern test when Wolves visit Etihad Stadium on Saturday (17:30 BST).

A trip to Tottenham looks to be City's hardest game in the title run-in but Gary O'Neil's team beat them earlier in the season at Molineux and have relished facing the Premier League's elite this campaign.

"I think it's more than just the Spurs game," Brown told BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast. "We have to respect everyone.

"Wolves will be right up for it. It's easy to say it's just one game. This is the Premier League, you have to earn the right to play every single time.

"That's where I think Pep and his players don't underestimate what they are coming up against. I don't think they'll just focus on Spurs and think it's their only problem. I really do believe that and I think it's so important to have that mentality where you understand you can't slip up.

"Gary O'Neil has gone into Wolves with no pre-season, no build-up, and he's got them to play the way he wants.

"Of late they've been a little bit inconsistent and they possibly wanted a little bit of help in the January window but I just think he's done an amazing job.

"The day where they beat City earlier in the season, they just had their game plan right, they just sat in, they waited, they filled the gaps and he's good at that.

"They're going to come again and try to frustrate, wait and delay. I don't think it's routine at all."

