On this day: Barros signed; Atkins, Brickowski, Roberts born; Garfinkle passes

On this day in Boston Celtics history, point guard Dana Barros signed with the team in 2004 as an unrestricted free agent in what would be the last, very brief stop of a 14-season career. It would be Barros’ second stint with the Celtics, having previously played five seasons for Boston between 1995 and 2000.

A product of Boston College, Barros was a local guy who was born in Boston in 1967. Drafted with the 16th overall pick of the 1989 NBA draft by the Seattle Supersonics, Barros would play for that team and the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Celtics in 1995 and would be dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in a massive, four-team deal in 2000.

He would be dealt yet again to the Detroit Pistons two months later.

Dana Barros Celtics

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Dana Barros signed a deal as a player after being out of the league for nearly two seasons, having worked as an assistant for the Celtics before inking the deal as a player.

Barros would play one more game as a Celtic before retiring. He averaged 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while a Celtic.

Happy birthdays Chucky Atkins, Frank Brickowski and Fred Roberts! pic.twitter.com/c1gykwLdwQ — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) August 14, 2020

It is the birthday of ex-Boston big man Frank Brickowski, born this day in 1959 in Bayville, New York.

A product of Penn State, Brickowski would also play for the Supersonics, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets before signing as a free agent with the Celtics in 1996.

Brickowski averaged 4.8 points and 2 rebounds per game with the Celtics retiring at the end of the 1996-97 season.

Boston Celtics’ Marcus Banks, center, is congratulated by teammates, Chucky Atkins, left, and Walter Mc Carty, right, after Banks forced a key turnover against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at the Fleet Center, Friday, April 2, 2004, in Boston. The Celtics won the game, 111-106. (AP Photo/Jim Rogash)

Former Celtic point guard Chucky Atkins shares the birthday with Brickowski, born in 1974 in Orlando, Florida.

Atkins played his NCAA ball at the University of South Florida and would play for the Orlando Magic and the Pistons before coming to Boston in a trade with Detroit.

Indiana Pacers’ Jamaal Tinsley, left, knocks the ball away from Boston Celtics’ Chucky Atkins in the fourth quarter during the fourth game of their NBA playoff game in Boston, Sunday, April 25, 2004. Pacers won 90-75.(AP Photo/Jim Rogash)

Atkins was with the Celtics for 24 games of the 2003-04 season, averaging 12 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while with Boston.

He would be dealt with Jumaine Jones and Chris Mihm to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rick Fox, Gary Payton, and draft assets.

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen at center court before game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Massachusetts Governor Michael S. Dukakis, center, cheers with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Jan. 15, 1988, in Brookline, Massachusetts during a taping of an anti-drug and alcohol video for anti-drug school program. Dukakis is surrounded by Celtics Fred Roberts, upper-left; Kelvin McHale; lower left and Larry Bird, with Greg Kite, upper-right and Artis Gilmore seated behind Dukakis at Hellenic College in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Carol Francavilla)

It is also the birthday of Boston big man Fred Roberts, born in Provo Utah on this day in 1960.

BYU alumni, Roberts played for the Spurs and Utah Jazz, who traded him to the Celtics for the pick that would be used to draft current Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan and would play two seasons for Boston.

He averaged 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and an assist per game with the team before being drafted by the Miami Heat in the 1988 NBA expansion draft.

Bowman Gum Company

It is also the day former Celtics guard Jack “Dutch” Garfinkel passed away in 2013.

A product of St. John’s University, Garfinkle would play in the rival American Basketball League (ABL) and National Basketball League (NBL — not to be confused with today’s Australian league) before joining Boston in its inaugural campaign of 1946-47.

He would average 5.2 points and 1.5 assists per game while with the Celtics.

