On This Day: Alex Caruso leads Aggies to historic comeback in 2016 NCAA Tournament

Where were you eight years ago today?

Me, personally? I was glued to my television locked in on the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament as senior point guard Alex Caruso led the No. 3 Texas A&M men's basketball team on a historic comeback to avoid an upset against No. 11 Northern Iowa.

The Aggies trailed 69-57 with about 35 seconds left and came back to earn a 92-88 double overtime victory against the Panthers. Texas A&M's 12-point comeback was the largest rally in the final minute of a game in NCAA Tournament history.

The future All-NBA defensive first team selection scored 25 points in the win. He departed College Station as the program's all-time leader in assists and steals.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With this year's March Madness tournament beginning on Friday for the Aggies men, players like Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece "Boots" Radford and Manny Obaseki will have their own opportunity to leave a postseason legacy in Aggieland.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: On This Day: Alex Caruso leads Aggies to historic comeback in 2016 NCAA Tournament