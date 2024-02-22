What day is the Alabama State college football black and gold spring game this season

Alabama State football has released its spring schedule, with the black and gold spring game taking place on April 6.

The game will be at Hornet Stadium with free admission to fans. The school announced the full spring practice schedule with a post on Instagram. No time was announced for the game.

The anticipation for the 2024 season is vibrant around Hornet nation. The spring will give fans their first look at the new look Alabama State football team.

In the offseason head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. made some adjustments to his coaching staff. Chris Barnette was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Chris Browne was named offensive line coach and Jonathan Carr has joined the staff as tight ends and tackles coach.

The Hornets are bringing in 27 class of 2024 signees to the roster, headlined by Texas Southern transfer quarterback Andrew Body.

