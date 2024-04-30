[BBC]

Another weekend, another couple of goals for Alexander Isak.

The Swede is in red-hot form this season and firing Newcastle United into the hunt for European football. Even in a side struck by injuries all year and suffering himself at times, he has managed 19 Premier League goals (23 in all competitions) and is hot on the heels of Cole Palmer for the Golden Boot.

That feat has also made him the highest-scoring Swedish player to grace the Premier League. A record to be proud of, eclipsing the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimivoc.

His goalscoring record since arriving at the Toon is simply fantastic. He has 29 goals in 46 league games and 11 goals this calendar year, which is more than any other player in the Premier League.

Some were shocked with his £63m price tag when the Magpies made him their record signing post-takeover. Others acknowledged his name had been bandied about for a while. There were already comparisons made at the time between himself and one of the greatest strikers in premier league history, Thierry Henry. So much so Arsenal fans already had compilation videos on YouTube of Isak labelled 'welcome to Arsenal the new Thierry'.

He may have been linked to Arsenal and other clubs for some time, but it was the newly-backed Newcastle United that made their move and signed the ‘potential’ that many saw in Isak. This has truly paid off now and that fee could turn out to be a steal.

The Gunners look set to test the water with Newcastle this summer and bid for Isak, according to various reports. It will take an enormous splash in the river Tyne to even consider an offer. We are talking £100m minimum. Even that I would not accept. In this day and age, a striker like Isak is hard to find, and now he has proven himself in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Hopefully Isak is in black and white for many more years to come. Who knows, he might have his eye not just on Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record, but his Newcastle United one as well!

Matty Renton can be found at the The Magpie Channel TV