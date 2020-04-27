On this day 8 years ago, the Seattle Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson

It'll go down as one of the biggest draft steals in Seattle Seahawks history.

Eight years ago Monday, the Seahawks selected Russell Wilson out of Wisconsin 75th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Seattle boldly chose a two-sport athlete and undersized quarterback, who was primed for gridiron greatness.

8 yrs ago.

75th pick.

Seattle @Seahawks chose me.



I Thank God for blessing me with a chance.



🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾



#3.















— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 27, 2020

In honor of the memorable day, the Seahawks shared out this video compilation showcasing some of Wilson's best moments in Wisconsin and Seattle.

8 years ago today, we drafted a QB from @BadgerFootball and welcomed him into our Seahawks family. 🔥#GoHawks x @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/MRaDOS9r4a — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 27, 2020

Wilson hasn't missed a beat since he was drafted. Despite Seattle signing Matt Flynn in 2012, Wilson won the quarterback competition as a rookie and started his first season under center. His first season was vastly successful, despite Seattle falling in the divisional round of the playoffs that year. Wilson was named Rookie of the Year and tied the then record for most passing touchdowns in a season by a rookie with 26.

Since the franchise quarterback's inaugural season, Wilson has been named to seven Pro Bowls, and has started two Super Bowls, taking home a championship ring in Super Bowl XLLVIII. Wilson also holds the franchise titles for most passes and most touchdowns thrown.

His list of accomplishments in 2019 alone was astounding. Last year, he set a new standard for consecutive winning seasons. Not a single quarterback in the entire 100 years of the NFL has had eight winning seasons beginning with their rookie year as a starter.

No other quarterback has had that success, but Wilson has. Sometimes life is more fun being the underdog. One thing is for certain: Wilson continues to beat the odds.



