Day 3 sleepers for Packers to target in 2023 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers currently have 10 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, but seven of those will come on Day 3 when most of the highly coveted prospects are off the board.

However, in his first five drafts as the Packers GM, Brian Gutekunst has had some success in finding quality players on the last day of the draft.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jon Runyan Jr. were good value compared to where they were selected, and just last year, Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom and Kingsley Enagbare showed a lot of potential as rookies despite being taken in the fourth round or later.

So, with the draft less than three weeks away, the staff at Packers Wire identified one player who is being overlooked and should be on Green Bay’s radar for Day 3.

Brandon Carwile: WR Matt Landers, Arkansas

The state of the wide receiver room is a strong indication that the Packers will double-dip in this year’s draft, and one player who checks all the boxes in terms of size, speed and athleticism is Landers from Arkansas. A former Georgia commit, he transferred to Toledo in 2021 after catching only 12 passes in two seasons with the Bulldogs. Landers saw a spike in production during his lone season at Toledo (20 receptions, 514 yards and five touchdowns) but still wasn’t on many NFL radars. So, he used his extra year of COVID eligibility and transferred back to the SEC. It paid off as Landers came into his own last season, finishing with 47 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. Watching him feels a lot like watching MVS when he was coming out of South Florida. Both players are lanky field stretchers with 4.3 speed but are seen as developmental prospects. However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Landers catch on the way MVS did and carve out a role in an NFL offense.

Zach Kruse: DB Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

Johnson checks a lot of boxes for the Packers. The 205-pounder is a converted cornerback who is an easy mover in space and looked the part as a do-it-all safety for Iowa State in 2022. Although he is still learning to play from the deep half, Johnson can cover from various alignments and defend the run from in the box. I think he has the potential to play either strong or free safety at the next level based on his coverage background, overall physicality and movement ability. In a weak safety class, Johnson could emerge as a real value selection on Day 3, especially for a Packers team in need of a plan at safety in 2023 and beyond.

Brennen Rupp: TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Brayden Willis enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Oklahoma Sooners this past season, hauling in 39 receptions for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. The Sooner tight end is more than happy to do the dirty work. He gets after it as a blocker. He’s like a sledgehammer as a lead blocker. As a pass catcher, Willis accelerates quickly off the line of scrimmage. He’s physical after the catch and rarely goes down on first contact. On top of what he brings to the field offensively, Willis is a standout special teams player. Willis would provide the Packers with quality depth at tight end and an instant impact contributor on special teams.

Paul Bretl: S Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

From top to bottom this is not a very deep safety class, but Taylor’s traits and special teams experience are worth betting on during the third day of the draft. He recorded elite vertical and broad jump numbers, ran a 4.5-second 40, and posted a RAS of 8.90. Taylor spent most of his time at Oklahoma State lined up either in the box or as a traditional free safety, which is specifically where the Packers need help at the position. He’s a willing tackler and displayed excellent ball skills, totaling six interceptions and four pass breakups in 2022 alone, along with a completion rate of only 54%. Taylor may not be a defensive starter right away, but he’s a player that has upside, and with over 500 career special teams snaps, he could make an impact in that phase right away.

