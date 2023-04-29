Day 3 Cleveland Browns mock draft with first three rounds complete

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft saw the Cleveland Browns finally on the clock with two Day 3 picks at pick no. 74 and pick no. 98. The team addressed depth at wide receiver with the selection of Cedric Tillman at 74 before continuing to build the defensive line by selecting Siaki Ika at pick 98. Could they address defensive end with a name like Isaiah McGuire on Day 3?

The team could still use some help at edge rusher with some really intriguing options still on the board as their next pick will come at pick no. 111. They could also use more depth along the offensive line and in the running back room, let’s look at how the draft’s final day could shape up for the Browns.

Round 4, Pick 111: Isaiah McGuire, Edge, Missouri

After addressing the interior on Day 2, adding a pass rusher with the athleticism and strength of Isaiah McGuire to the rotation would be a great move. He needs work with his technique but he can be explosive off the line of scrimmage his ability to win with speed and power could make him a nice rotational piece in Cleveland.

Round 4, Pick 126: Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

The team could really use a long-term answer at right tackle after Jack Conklin moves on and Nick Saldiveri from Old Dominion could be that answer. Some people believe he will need to move inside at the next level but he is a hyper-athletic tackle with good technique in pass protection that could be a good swing tackle who eventually takes over for Conklin.

Round 5, Pick 140: Chris Smith, S, Georgia

The Browns could use more help at safety and Georgia’s Christopher Smith has the versatility to play all over the defensive backfield. He has a high football IQ and process plays as they develop in front of him quickly and has the speed to react well. He struggles as a tackler at times but has good ball skills and tracks the ball in the air well in deep coverage.

Round 5, Pick 142: Ivan Pace, LB, Cincinnati

Ivan Pace plays with his hair on fire and has the short-area quickness and burst to make a ton of plays close to the line of scrimmage. He is a tough player that plays with a great motor and provides some impressive pass-rushing snaps as a blitzer. He is undersized but could have a role as a solid special teams contributor to begin his career.

Round 6, Pick 190: Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

The Browns lack depth behind Nick Chubb and Keaton Mitchell has the elite speed to be a great compliment to Chubb. He has the ability to accelerate quickly and create explosive plays when the rushing lanes area available. Having someone with that type of skillset on the depth chart in case of injury is never a bad thing.

Round 7, Pick 229: Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

You can never have enough quality offensive linemen and Atonio Mafi is a big physical guard with a ton of power. He plays with a mauler mentality in both the run and passing game. He lacks the lateral mobility as a puller but his strength profile makes him worth a late-round flyer.

