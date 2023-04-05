A-Day 2023: Taylor Jones’ ten players to watch this Saturday

Auburn football is putting the finishing touches on its’ spring practice period and will showcase what they have been working on this Saturday at the annual A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will not only be exciting from a new staff standpoint, but fans will have the opportunity to see players such as Jarquez Hunter in his new role, transfers settling into their new teams, and the progress that several “flipmas” presents can bring to the program.

There are so many storylines and players to follow during A-Day, which sparked Auburn Wire writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and Daniel Locke to make a list of the top 10 players that they will be keeping an eye on this Saturday.

Taylor Jones’ top 10 is first up. His top players consist of transfer linemen, running backs, and quarterbacks.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players that Jones is keeping an eye on this Saturday.

Mosiah Nasili-Kite

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Taylor’s take

The first member of the top-10 list is a transfer from Maryland in [autotag]Mosiah Nasili-Kite[/autotag]. Kite has accumulated 81 tackles and nine sacks in three years in College Park, and has been dubbed as an underrated transfer by Mike Farrell. Reports from camp this spring are positive surrounding Nasili-Kite, and it will be fun to watch him compete in action.

Nick Mardner

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

Taylor’s take

[autotag]Nick Mardner[/autotag] brings a tall presence to the receiving corps with a 6-6 frame, and has the ability to be a leading receiver. In his junior season at Hawaii, he caught 46 passes for 913 yards and five TD. Last season, he caught 55.9% of passes where he was targeted at Cincinnati. He, along with Camden Brown, will be the receivers to watch this season.

Dillon Wade

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

Taylor’s Take

The first of three offensive linemen that make this list is transfer [autotag]Dillon Wade[/autotag]. Wade had the fourth-most snaps on Tulsa’s offensive line last season, and made them count. He allowed just five sacks in 818 snaps, and racked up a 96.3 pass-blocking efficiency score according to Pro Football Focus. One of Auburn’s biggest weaknesses is the offensive line, and Wade will play a key role in the rebuilding process.

T.J. Finley

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Taylor’s take

A-Day could be a do-or-die game for [autotag]T.J. Finley[/autotag]. After spending time away from the team during the last four games of last season, Finley returned to the team this spring in hopes of earning the QB1 role. He has a vote of confidence from former Auburn RB Tank Bigsby to take the starting spot, but one has to assume that if he doesn’t win it, he will look for other opportunities elsewhere. Look for Finley to show plenty of fight at A-Day.

Damari Alston

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Taylor’s take

All the talk of how talented Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie is warranted, don’t get me wrong. However, the talk has buried just how talented [autotag]Damari Alston[/autotag] is. Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery recently said that Alston is adjusting well to the new system, and that he is impressed with his speed. Could Auburn have a true three-headed monster at RB this season? The ingredients are there.

Avery Jones

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor’s take

Another boost to the offensive line is former ECU center, [autotag]Avery Jones[/autotag]. Jones allowed just one sack and three QB hits in 852 snaps last season at center, which will provide yet another comfort system for Auburn’s quarterbacks. I look forward to seeing how much time Auburn quarterbacks have to pass and make decisions with the likes of Jones and Wade blocking up front.

Keldric Faulk

The Montgomery Advertiser

Taylor’s take

Shifting things over to true freshmen that could have a great A-Day, let’s take a look at Keldric Faulk. Auburn will need to find players that can fill the EDGE role following the departure of Derick Hall. Lucky for them, they have many options in Elijah McAllister, Dylan Brooks, and [autotag]Keldric Faulk[/autotag]. Faulk has great size at 6-5, 270 pounds, and has quick foot work. Ever since Freeze and staff flipped Faulk’s commitment from Florida State, I have been jumping at the bit to watch him work.

Brian Battie

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

Taylor’s take

Another running back with 1,000-yard potential? Yes, please! [autotag]Brian Battie[/autotag] rushed for 1,186 yards as a junior at USF last season, and joins Auburn to be a part of a remarkable unit with Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and soon, Jeremiah Cobb. Battie has impressed Cadillac Williams this spring due to his ability to make defenders miss. “He has that natural running style where he makes guys miss, Williams said of Battie. “Very seldom does one guy tackle or the first guy ever tackles him so he’s a guy you get him out in space, he breaks tackles, but he also is a guy who can run between the tackles.”

Jarquez Hunter

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Taylor’s take

It’s your time to shine, young man. After spending two season’s as RB2 behind Tank Bigsby, it is now time for [autotag]Jarquez Hunter[/autotag] to step up and become the leader of the RB unit. He is passing with flying colors so far in that role. So much so, that Freeze has already given Hunter the title of “the best running back I’ve ever coached.” I’m excited to watch Hunter play as the “top dog.”

Holden Geriner

Declan Greene/Auburn Athletics

Taylor’s take

I couldn’t not round out this list with a quarterback. The quarterback position has got to be the biggest question surrouding Auburn’s squad this season. If neither [autotag]Holden Geriner[/autotag], T.J. Finley, or Robby Ashford prove that they can lead the offense, then expect Freeze to dip into the portal on May 1. Freeze recently said that Geriner is grasping new concepts and has started to impress him. Is the the QB to beat? I truly don’t know. Watching all three take snaps on Saturday is what most of my focus will be on.

