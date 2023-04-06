A-Day 2023: JD McCarthy’s ten players to watch this Saturday

Auburn football is putting the finishing touches on its’ spring practice period and will showcase what they have been working on this Saturday at the annual A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will not only be exciting from a new staff standpoint, but fans will have the opportunity to see players such as Jarquez Hunter in his new role, transfers settling into their new teams, and the progress that several “flipmas” presents can bring to the program.

There are so many storylines and players to follow during A-Day, which sparked Auburn Wire writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and Daniel Locke to make a list of the top 10 players that they will be keeping an eye on this Saturday.

Taylor Jones’ revealed his top 10 players on Wednesday and now it is time for J.D. McCarthy’s. His top players consist include some true freshmen, returning starters, a transfer, and several players looking to take on a bigger role.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players that McCarthy is keeping an eye on this Saturday.

Robert Woodyard

After red-shirting last season, Woodyard is healthy and looks poised to make an impact in the inside linebacker rotation. He was Auburn’s top-rated signee in 2022 and has the frame (6-foot-1 and 240 pounds) to be a difference-maker up the middle of the defense.

Damari Alston

Jarquez Hunter and [autotag]Brian Battie[/autotag] are (deservingly) getting most of the attention this offseason but Alston deserves some as well. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry as a true freshman last season and has already been praised by new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery. He gives Auburn even more depth at a critical position and could be the future at running back after Hunter.

Connor Lew

Auburn did a great job addressing the offensive line this offseason, bringing in five high school recruits and three transfers. Lew has been praised by Freeze for his progress and has a chance to play as a true freshman. While playing freshman along the offensive line is far from ideal, Lew has impressed and this will be a good opportunity to see how he fairs against Auburn’s defensive starters.

Jeffrey M'Ba

M’ba has had quite a journey to get to Auburn. From Gabon, he spent time in France before going to Independence Community College in Kansas and becoming the nation’s No. 1 JUCO recruit. He spent time at multiple positions last season but has settled in at defensive end under the new staff and can show why he was such a coveted target.

Cam Riley

Riley started last season with a 16 tackle performance against Mercer and played in 11 games but was limited by injuries. At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds he is one of the biggest linebackers in program history and is now one of the veterans in the room.

Keldric Faulk

Faulk was one of Auburn’s key flips during the early signing period and it sure looks like he will immediately make an impact. The Tigers have a need at the jack position and the true freshman has received great reviews already. Expect him to spend plenty of time in the backfield during A-Day.

Rivaldo Fairweather

Several of Auburn’s transfer portal additions this offseason are expected to make an immediate impact and Fairweather is leading the way. He has the speed to line up out wide and stretch a defense vertically while also using his 6-foot-4 and 251-pound frame to block and be a target in the red zone.

Robby Ashford

Auburn’s did not try to hide their flirtation with multiple transfer quarterbacks this offseason but was unable to land anyone. The battle at quarterback between Ashford, [autotag]T.J. Finley[/autotag], and [autotag]Holden Geriner[/autotag] is still raging and A-Day will be an opportunity for someone to separate themselves from the pack.

Camden Brown

Perhaps Auburn’s most talented pass catcher, Brown managed just nine catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman last season. He is once again impressing during spring practice and has the size (6-foot-3) and speed that Freeze wants for his wide receivers.

Jarquez Hunter

I mentioned Alston earlier but Hunter is officially the top player in the running back room and Hugh Freeze just called him “probably the best running back I’ve ever coached.” It’s easy to see why as he rushed for 1,268 yards in his two seasons as a backup to Tank Bigsby. Its Hunter’s time to shine and A-Day is a great chance for him to show he is the top dog.

