A-Day 2023: Daniel Locke’s top 10 players to watch this Saturday

Auburn football is one day away from having an opportunity to showcase what they have been working on during spring practice.

There are a lot of new faces and storylines that have they eyes of the college football world on Auburn, Alabama. From first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, to the new transfers and recruits, there is a lot to talk about.

This prompted Auburn Wire writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy and Daniel Locke to list the 10 players they are paying the most attention to on Saturday.

Taylor Jones listed his players on Wednesday and J.D. McCarthy went on Thursday. Now it is Daniel Locke’s turn.

Here are the 10 players that Daniel Locke will be keeping an eye on during A-Day:

Robby Ashford

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford rolls out to pass against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Locke’s input:

Ashford started at quarterback for the Tigers for most of the season last year. He passed for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns as well as picking up 710 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Ashford will be fighting for the QB1 spot again in 2023.

Nick Mardner

AUBURN, AL – March 15, 2023 – Auburn Wide Receiver Nick Mardner (#8) during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Locke’s input:

The Cincinnati transfer caught 19 passes for 218 yards in 2022. These numbers won’t jump off a page, but Marnder has a solid build and will likely have a place in the Freeze system.

Justin Rogers

Kentucky’s Justin Rogers goes for the fumble against South Carolina.Oct. 8, 2022

Kentuckysc 16

Locke’s input:

The Kentucky transfer is expected to make an immediate difference on Auburn’s defensive line. He will likely see the field a good bit during A-Day.

Avery Jones

Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Avery Jones (54) during pregame action against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Locke’s input:

Offensive line has been a weak spot for the Tigers for a while now. Freeze has made improving the o-line a priority since arriving in Auburn in December and landing Jones will help achieve that goal.

Brian Battie

AUBURN, AL – March 01, 2023 – Auburn Running Back Brian Battie (#21) during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Locke’s input:

Battie earned all-American honors as a kick returner for the South Florida Bulls in 2021. He will likely fill that role for Auburn as well as getting plenty of carries.

DeMario Tolan

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Locke’s input:

Tolan played in 12 games for LSU last season. He will likely see a lot of playing time as linebacker is one of the biggest question marks for the defense at this point.

Kayin Lee

Recruit Kayin Lee visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Kayin Lee

Locke’s input:

Lee is expected to be one of the biggest recruits Auburn landed in this class. Ranked as the No. 16 cornerback in the class, Lee is expected to have an immediate impact and that will start tomorrow.

Gunner Britton

Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive lineman Gunner Britton (75) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Locke’s input:

Britton started every game for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season. He is expected to help rebuild the offensive line unit.

Dillon Wade

AUBURN, AL – February 27, 2023 – Auburn Offensive Lineman Dillon Wade (#52) during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Locke’s input:

Freeze hired former Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery to fill the role of offensive coordinator. Montgomery brought Wade with him to help fix the offensive line. It will be interesting to see if that process is on track tomorrow.

Rivaldo Fairweather

AUBURN, AL – March 22, 2023 – Auburn Tight End Rivaldo Fairweather (#13) during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Locke’s input:

Fairweather caught 54 passes for 838 yards and five touchdowns during his time at FIU. Freeze has a history of developing tight ends and it will be interesting to see where Fairweather is at after a few months of working with Freeze.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire