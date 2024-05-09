On This Day: 2022 League One play-off final secured

[Getty Images]

Two years ago today, Sunderland secured their place in the League One play-off final.

On May 9 in 2022, Patrick Roberts scored a stoppage-time winner at Hillsborough as The Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate.

Ross Stewart's goal was the difference in the first leg with Sunderland winning 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Gregory scored the opener for The Owls in the second leg but Jack Clarke driving into the box to assist Patrick Roberts sent the side then lead by Alex Neil to Wembley.

What are your memories of this time and how do you reflect on it now? Have your say here.