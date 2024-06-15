On this day in 2018: Ronaldo completes incredible hat-trick vs Spain 🚀

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the first man to appear at six European Championships when he turns out for Portugal this summer, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Already the all-time top international goalscorer, Al-Nassr's talisman found the net twice in a warm up win over the Republic of Ireland and looks set to add to his tally in Germany.

He will have to go some distance to outdo his World Cup 2018 performance though, which saw him net four times, including a memorable hat-trick.

Up against Spain in the group stages, he gave Portugal a dream start by winning and then slotting away a penalty after just four minutes, but Diego Costa quickly levelled the game.

On the stroke of half-time, Ronaldo once again stepped up, driving a low hard effort from the edge of the penalty area at David de Gea, who spilt the ball into the back of the net.

Once again, they were pegged back by Diego Costa, before a goal from Nacho Fernandez left Portugal staring down the barrel of defeat.

But with five minutes to go, CR7 completed his first ever World Cup hat-trick as he fired home a fabulous free-kick, ending the game with all three of Portugal's efforts on target and the match ball.

Will he ever get another major tournament hat-trick?