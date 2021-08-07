On this day in 2016: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets Man Utd winner in Community Shield

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner as Manchester United beat Leicester 2-1 to win the Community Shield on this day in 2016.

Jose Mourinho began his reign as United manager with a trophy as veteran striker Ibrahimovic netted a late header at Wembley.

Jesse Lingard put FA Cup winners United ahead before half-time when he ran 40 yards and beat four men to fire home.

League champions Leicester replied when Marouane Fellaini’s back-pass let Jamie Vardy in to round keeper David De Gea and score.

But summer signing Ibrahimovic, 34, had the final word with seven minutes to go, rising to meet Antonio Valencia’s cross and beat Kasper Schmeichel via a post.

Mourinho said: “Leicester continue to be an amazing team and I think they will have another fantastic season. We are improving, though, even when we were struggling a little in the second half we were very compact and organised. We are getting there.

Jose Mourinho celebrates with his winners’ medal (Nick Potts/PA)

“In this moment we are not a super team, we are just a team with a super desire. We want to win every game this season.

“That may be a stupid ambition, in fact it is a stupid ambition, but that’s what I feel we must do.”