On this day in 2016: Nemanja Vidic calls time on career

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic announced his retirement from football on this day in 2016.

He arrived at Old Trafford in the 2005/06 season from Spartak Moscow and became a stalwart at the heart of the United defence alongside Rio Ferdinand.

Vidic’s time with the club saw him win the Champions League in 2008 along with five Premier League titles.

Nemanja Vidic retired in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)

He then moved to Inter Milan in 2014 and played 28 times for the club, with hernia and back injuries affecting the later stages of his career.

Vidic represented Serbia on the international stage and made 56 appearances for his country.

“The time has come for me to hang up my boots,” he told the United website.

Former #mufc defender Nemanja Vidic has announced his retirement from football. Thanks for the memories! #VivaVidic pic.twitter.com/G4sbdsjj1m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2016

“The injuries I have had in the last few years have taken their toll.

“I would like to thank all the players I have played with, all the managers and staff I have worked with, and say a big ‘thank you’ to the fans for their support over the years.”