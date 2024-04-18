On this day 2013: Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy announces retirement

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy announced his retirement from competitive cycling 11 years ago, admitting: “I know it is the right decision.”

The 37-year-old Scot had been contemplating continuing until the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but revealed he was quitting the sport at a press conference in Edinburgh on April 18, 2013.

Hoy was Britain’s most decorated Olympian after his haul of two gold medals at London 2012 saw him surpass rower Sir Steve Redgrave’s record of five, although he was overtaken by former team-mate Sir Jason Kenny in 2021.

Sir Chris Hoy celebrated with his two gold medals from the London Games (Ian West/PA)

In explaining his decision, Hoy said: “I think in sport at the highest level you’re dealing in such small margins and you can tell when you’re good but not good enough.

“It was very emotional coming in there (to the press conference) and I was trying not to watch the video montage with the sad music.

“I don’t want it to be a sad moment.

“I want to celebrate it and be happy because I know it is the right decision.

“It’s a decision that I didn’t take lightly and I thought about it very hard.”

As well as six Olympic titles, Hoy’s 13-year career featured 11 world titles and two Commonwealth crowns.

Sir Chris Hoy (left) and team-mate Jason Kenny embraced after the sprint final in Beijing in 2008 (John Giles/PA)

Hoy’s final race was the Olympic Keirin final on August 7, 2012 – on the final day of the London 2012 track programme.

Following retirement, Hoy pursued his passion for motorsport, including competing in the Le Mans 24 Hours, while he has also written children’s books.

In February 2024, the 48-year-old announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer.