On this day in 2011: Pratley heroics send Swansea to Wembley

[Huw Evans Picture Agency]

The Swans might not be in this year's Championship play-offs, but a famous night secured their place at Wembley on this day in 2011.

A euphoric Liberty Stadium hosted the second leg of a semi-final tie with Nottingham Forest.

After a goalless encounter at the City Ground four days earlier, the scene was set for a special night in south Wales.

Club legend Leon Britton curled the Swans in front after 28 minutes.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Stephen Dobbie's driven effort beat Lee Camp in the Forest goal.

Former Cardiff City and Wales striker Robert Earnshaw pulled a goal back for Forest and set up a nervy last 10 minutes.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and came close when Earnshaw was denied a second only by the post.

With one last roll of the dice, Camp went up for an injury-time corner, but Swansea cleared and broke to score the clinching goal and send the home crowd into ecstasy.

Darren Pratley raced clear to shoot into an empty net from just inside his own half and seal a 3-1 victory.

It was a moment and night that will live long in the memory of any Swansea fan.

Pratley left the Swans following the play-off final, choosing to sign for then Premier League side Bolton Wanderers.

The now 39-year-old is still going strong after signing a new deal at current club Leyton Orient this week.

Pratley joined the O's during the summer of 2021 and managed 37 appearances for the League One side this season, having helped the club win promotion the previous year.