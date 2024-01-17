On this day 2004: World Cup winner Martin Johnson announces England retirement

England’s World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson announced his retirement from international rugby as a player on this day in 2004.

Johnson, who led England to their World Cup triumph in Australia the previous November, was 33 when he called time on an illustrious 10-year Test career.

He confirmed his widely-anticipated decision by releasing a statement during Leicester’s Heineken Cup win against Ulster at Welford Road on January 17, 2004.

Johnson’s last appearance for England was in their World Cup final win in Sydney (David Davies/PA)

Johnson said: “This has not been an easy decision to make. After talking to my family and friends – and after a lot of thought – I have decided to retire from international rugby with immediate effect.

“It has been a privilege to play for England, alongside some great players and with a great coaching staff.

“It has, of course, been a massive honour for me to captain my country.”

Johnson won 84 caps and led his country 39 times, including the thrilling extra-time World Cup final victory over Australia in Sydney and a Six Nations Championship Grand Slam the same year.

𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘀 England work their way within range and with 26 seconds left, Matt Dawson passes to @JonnyWilkinson, who kicks the drop-goal off his right foot. 𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗚𝗕𝗬 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣! 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝟭𝟳-𝟮𝟬 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱#RWC2003 pic.twitter.com/7f6p6gCJTE — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 22, 2023

He was also the captain on two Lions tours, inspiring a 1997 Test series triumph in South Africa and being at the helm in Australia four years later.

On the domestic front, he skippered Leicester to 2001 and 2002 Heineken Cup triumphs and oversaw four Premiership title wins in as many seasons.

Fittingly, his final England appearance was the World Cup final when host nation and holders Australia were defeated in one of rugby union’s classic matches.

Under Leicester’s talisman second-row forward, England produced some unforgettable moments.

They beat Australia twice Down Under in the same year and defeated New Zealand away for the first time in 30 years before landing rugby union’s ultimate prize.

Martin Johnson resigned as England coach in 2011 after three years in the role (Lynne Cameron/PA)

In the summer of 2008, Johnson was unveiled as England head coach.

During his tenure, the Red Rose won the 2011 Six Nations Championship, their first triumph since Johnson captained them to glory eight years earlier.

Johnson left his post later that year following England’s World Cup quarter-final exit to France in Auckland and has since worked as a television pundit.