Day 2 watchability rankings for the 2023 NCAA Tournament

Day two of the Round of 64 NCAA Tournament play is here, and thankfully the slate appears to be better than Thursdays. Almost all of those 1-vs.-16 matchups that we all love are out of the way, with only Purdue’s matchup still left to go.

Looking at the second slate of games, a few more compelling contests are on the horizon. You don’t have to convince yourself of a potential upset quite as much, as the Friday games already feature teams on upset watch, or have some closer-seeded teams going head-to-head.

Of course, though, not every game is built equally though. Just like that aforementioned Purdue clash, there are a few games coming up on Friday that won’t be commanding respect on your TV, at least not compared to some others. As a guide to you, the viewer, for the best use of your TV screen, here is every Friday game ranked in order of watchability.

#1 Purdue vs. #16 Texas Southern/Farleigh Dickinson

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kebba Njie (3) in the first half at The Palestra. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

So. This game is the top-ranked Purdue against either the only 20-loss team in the field or a Farleigh Dickinson squad that quite truthfully does not deserve to be here. No offense guys, but FDU didn’t win the conference in either the regular season or the tournament. They only got in because of an archaic rule. Maybe throw this on for like 15 minutes because it will be the only game on for a short time, but get the dial ready once 7:10 hits.

#3 Gonzaga vs. #14 Grand Valley State

March 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate against the Saint Mary’s Gaels after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

I may be severely underestimating Grand Valley State here, again anything can happen in March, but this game just doesn’t have a ton of intrigue to me. Gonzaga is still Gonzaga, entering the tournament on a nine-game win streak that includes two victories over fifth-seed St. Mary’s. This one feels pretty elementary.

#2 Marquette vs. #15 Vermont

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) and Marquette Golden Eagles forward Michael Kennedy (42) embrace in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers during the championship round of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Xavier Marquette Big East Basketball Tournament March 11 0220

I’m always a fan of the Catamounts, but this Marquette team is pretty legit. They enter the tournament hot on a nine-game win strike, with four of those wins coming against fellow tournament teams.

#3 Kansas State vs #14 Montana State

Mar 9, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) is defended by TCU Horned Frogs guard Shahada Wells (13) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

I wouldn’t count Montana State out in this one, but I just don’t think they’re on the same level as Kansas State. The Bobcats don’t have a ton of tournament experience, or experience winning against Power 5 programs.

#4 Uconn vs. #13 Iona

Iona University head coach Rick Pitino walks the sidelines as Iona hosts Mount St. Mary in men’s basketball at Iona University in New Rochelle on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Iona V Mt St Mary Mens Basketball John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

This should be a fun defensive affair. Both teams are as tough as two-dollar steaks and look to impose their will on the other team’s offense. Iona is red-hot and limits the three as well as anyone in the country, so I think they can give UConn a run. Ultimately though UConn has too much talent to match their physical style though.

#6 TCU vs. #11 Arizona State/Nevada

Mar 10, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh (10) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

I’m never sure how to quite rank these matchups since we don’t know which side TCU will be facing. We also don’t really know which version of TCU we will be getting this tournament either. They’ve been streaky this year, really going as star player Mike Miles goes. They also can’t really shoot. I’m not sure if Arizona State or Nevada are going to be the ones to knock them out though.

#4 Indiana vs. #13 Kent State

Feb 28, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to pass the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not quite ready to put Indiana on upset watch ahead of this game, but the Hoosiers have been maddeningly inconsistent down the stretch this year. They defeated both Purdue and Maryland, but lost to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament and lost badly to Iowa at the end of the regular season.

It will be interesting to see how they handle one of the best mid-major backcourts in Sincere Carry and Malique Jacobs. Indiana should have the talent to win, but keep an eye on this one honestly.

#3 Xavier vs. #14 Kennesaw State

Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) is introduced before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the championship round of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Xavier Marquette Big East Basketball Tournament March 11 0113 Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

I see a lot of people online projecting this as their upset pick of the opening weekend. There are a lot of believers in the Owls against a Xavier defense that doesn’t necessarily stand out. The Musketeers can score with the best of them though. Can the Owls keep up and pull off the upset?

#6 Iowa State vs. #11 Mississippi State/Pitt

Mar 10, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jaren Holmes (13) celebrates after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

The real intrigue in this one for me is Iowa State. The Cyclones are one of the best defensive teams in the nation, seriously able to derail your offense. They struggle to score themselves though. If they can figure it out offensively starting with this first-round matchup, they could make some serious noise.

#6 Creighton vs. #11 North Carolina State

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) defends on Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the semifinal round of the Big East Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Xavier Creighton Big East Basketball Tournament March 10 0471

On paper, the Blue Jays should be a team making a deep run in the tournament. However, Creighton joins a bevy of teams in this Friday slate where I’m just not sure how to feel about them. They are a team that has struggled to beat good teams on the road all season. North Carolina State will pressure them until the final whistle.

#3 Baylor vs. #14 UC Santa Barbara

Mar 9, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) high fives guard Adam Flagler (10) in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Go ahead! Call me crazy for putting this game so high on the list! Maybe I am crazy, but this is a game I have my eye closely on for Friday. The Bears are talented but have been incredibly inconsistent down the stretch, losing four of their last six. They did beat Texas in that span though.

UCSB is one of those lower-seeded teams that I always love in the tournament. The Gaucho’s are experienced and shoot well. That always poses a problem for higher seeds on the first weekend.

#5 St. Mary's vs. #12 VCU

Mar 12, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; The Virginia Commonwealth Rams celebrate after defeating the Dayton Flyers 68-56 to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

I feel like every year St. Mary’s is always the popular pick to get upset… and that’s probably not going to change this year. If the Gaels struggle to make shots, especially against a strong defensive VCU squad, they could provide that opening. This will be a gritty defensive battle.

#7 USC vs. #10 Michigan State

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman, right, shoots the ball as Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

230225 Mich St Iowa Mbb 031 Jpg

I’m happy this is the opening game on Friday because this should just be a fun basketball game. The winner likely going on to play Marquette, I’m not sure what the ramifications from this game are going to be, nor do I really care. This should be a fun game featuring a Spartans team that can put up points.

#6 Kentucky vs. #11 Providence

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the bench during the second half of a quarterfinal SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game against Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Sec Basketball Vanderbilt Vs Kentucky

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Part of the fun of this game is figuring out what the heck Kentucky is. It’s almost a yearly tournament tradition where we debate if they’re an early out or a talented team poised to make a deep run. Providence is another team I see a lot of people split on too. Legitimately don’t know how to call this one, adding to the intrigue.

#5 Miami vs. #12 Drake

Mar 5, 2023; St. Louis, MO, USA; The Drake Bulldogs pose for a photo with the Missouri Valley Conference trophy after defeating the Bradley Braves in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

In 2018 I felt a heavy feeling that Miami could be nearing an upset at the hands of Loyola Chicago, and I was right. That feeling is back again, and I know I’m not the only one feeling it. This will be a trendy upset pick.

#8 Memphis vs. #9 Florida Atlantic

Mar 10, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Kendric Davis (3) celebrate the win over the UCF Knights at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Honestly, I hate that this great matchup is happening in the first round. If these two sides were on opposite ends of the bracket, they would be great picks to be this year’s bracket busters. Memphis just defeated Houston in the AAC Conference Tournament, while the Owls were one of the most dominant teams in Division One basketball this year. The only problem is that they didn’t really play anyone. I hate that this game is happening but I can’t wait to watch it.

