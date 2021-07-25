Day 2 roundup: Men's hoops faceplants, gymnastics gets a challenge, big names out

There's a whole lot going on every day at the Tokyo Olympics. Here, we'll keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know.

Olympic story of the day

The best stories out of the Olympics are always the long shots who come through, and shots don't get any longer than Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui, who pulled out a miraculous victory in the 400-meter freestyle event.

"For one last split-second, as his eyes searched for a scoreboard here at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Ahmed Hafnaoui remained a complete unknown," wrote Henry Bushnell from Tokyo. "Then he saw his name next to a “1.” He opened his mouth. A primal scream shook the air." Learn all about the 18-year-old's story, and the race of his life, right here.

Simone Biles looks on during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

USA Gymnastics' wake-up call

There are certain things you count on like the sunrise, and Simone Biles' greatness is among them. But that greatness took a bit of a hit on Sunday, as Biles and Team USA found themselves in an unexpected position: staring up at a challenger. The Russian team, not the United States, posted the best score in Sunday's team qualifying. Team USA remains the medal favorite, but maybe, just maybe, a bit of doubt is creeping into what was once a certainty.

USA Basketball's face-plant

Well, this is ugly: the U.S. men's basketball team lost to France, 83-76, for its first loss in Olympic competition since 2004. Featuring NBA players like Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert, France hung with the Americans and closed with a 16-2 run. The U.S. isn't eliminated from medal contention; it should still be able to get out of group play and into the knockout stages later in the Games, but Team USA now faces hard questions about its roster makeup and style of play. It'll have to solve those problems quickly if it wants to avoid becoming only the fourth American squad in 20 Olympics not to win gold.

COVID 2, Golf 0

Two of the best-known athletes slated for the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. Open champions Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, both tested positive for COVID and are now out of the Games. DeChambeau will be replaced by Patrick Reed, the only holdover from America's 2016 team, while Spain was not able to clear another player in time to replace Rahm. For Rahm, this marks a second COVID-related withdrawal from a tournament, even after being vaccinated.

Naomi Osaka returns to the stage

Two days after standing before the entire world and lighting the Olympic cauldron, Naomi Osaka was back on a far more familiar environment: the tennis court. She had little trouble dismissing China's Seisei Zheng, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka also spoke to the media for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May.

"I'm happy that, I guess, you guys are asking me questions," she said. "But more than anything I was just focused on playing tennis and I feel a little bit out of my body right now." Understandable.

Photo of the day

Heriniavo Rasolonjatovo of Madagascar, carving through the water in the men's 100m backstroke:

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GIF of the day

There is the glory and majesty of the Olympic Games, and then there's this, via Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez. He recovered and reached the skateboarding finals, eventually finishing fifth ... but with a memory he'll carry forever.

(NBC)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

