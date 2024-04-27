Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of Commanders NFL draft picks

DETROIT, MI (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders come into Day 2 of the NFL draft with three second-round picks (No. 36, 50, and 53) and one third-round pick (No. 67 and 100). Here’s who Washington selected:

Round Two Pick #36 – Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton (Illinois)

The Commanders selected Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton in the second round with the 36th overall pick. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year recorded 52 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss last season.

The consensus 2023 All-American defensive tackle was projected to be a first-round pick, but ends up in Washington in the second round, adding potential great depth to a line with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

