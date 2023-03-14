Day 2 of NFL’s open negotiation period: Follow the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest moves

The Chiefs on Tuesday enter the second day of the NFL’s open negotiations period before Wednesday’s start of the league’s new calendar year.

The two-day period means teams around the league are allowed to contact and enter negotiations with agents of pending unrestricted free agents. Any agreed-upon deal, though, won’t be official until Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made a splash Monday by reportedly agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, who projects to play left tackle in Kansas City. Taylor’s arrival signals the Chiefs are prepared to lose Orlando Brown Jr., who made two straight Pro Bowls as the Chiefs’ left tackle, in free agency.

While the Chiefs welcomed Taylor, they bid farewell to a last year’s starting right tackle Andrew Wylie, who agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

With the first wave of free agency in full effect, the Chiefs are far from done adding to their roster.

Follow along below as The Star tracks Tuesday’s happenings:

• Late Monday, Ari Meirov reported that the Chiefs had agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal to re-sign defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton. Aaron Wilson later reported details of the incentive-laden contract, which includes a $25,000 per game roster bonus.

#Chiefs re-signed Tershawn Whart on to a one-year, $2.025 million, per a league source, including $850,000 guaranteed, $500,000 signing bonus, base salary $1.01 million ($350,000 fully guaranteed), $25,000 per game active roster bonus, $90,000 workout bonus, $975K PT incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

Wharton, 24, played five games for the Chiefs last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. He’s spent the last three years with the Chiefs after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T in 2020.