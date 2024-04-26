Day 2 NFL mock draft: Projecting every pick in Rounds 2 and 3

The Houston Texans are looking to walk out of Day 2 with at least a pair of game-changing prospects. So are 31 other teams after an eventual first round.

Six quarterbacks, six receivers, nine offensive linemen and a Brock Bowers later, history has been made. Twenty-three total offensive players heard their names called Thursday during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, pushing defensive studs into Day 2.

For some teams, that’s a concern. For Houston, it’s a massive strength, especially given its dire needs mostly hail on the defensive side of the ball. With three picks — for now at least — on Day 2, the Texans could walk out with a pair of defensive talents and then have fun with the third option.

It’s been a long day and it’s about to get longer, so here’s an updated mock draft to pass the time until Buffalo is on the clock. And no, there’s no trades and you will get over it.

