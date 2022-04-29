Day 2 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles land more defensive personnel

Night one of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books and Philadelphia came out a winner, after Howie Roseman landed, Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall and then swung a trade with the Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown for pick No. 18.

Philadelphia now has four picks remaining over the next two days and the Eagles could look to swap picks for more capital in rounds four and five.

With rounds two and three just hours away, here’s a mock draft roundup for day two.

Draft Wire

Draft Wire has Philadelphia adding two more talented and athletic defenders.

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama LB Christian Harris

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

Touchdown Wire

Doug Farrar and Touchdown Wire have Philadelphia adding a dynamic linebacker.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has Philadelphia sticking to the defensive side of the ball, adding an edge rusher with local ties, and a SAM linebacker from Oklahoma.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State

83. Eagles: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Bleeding Green Nation

Ben Natan and BGN have the Eagles rolling with 2 more Georgia defenders on day 2.

51) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, UGA

83) Philadelphia Eagles: Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, UGA

