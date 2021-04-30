Day 2 NFL mock draft: Rams trade back, pick up extra 3rd-round pick

After seeing the way the first round played out, the Los Angeles Rams should feel good heading into Day 2 when they have three picks. General manager Les Snead has already made it clear the team will consider trading down and expects to field offers for pick 57, 88 and 103, which is exactly what we did in this mock draft.

Using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator, I traded down with the Buccaneers from No. 57 and picked up an extra third-round pick. At No. 64, arguably the top center in the draft fell into the Rams’ lap, making this an absolutely ideal scenario for Los Angeles.

Let’s run through the picks I made for the Rams on Day 2.

64. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Rams trade: Nos. 57 (2nd) and 141 (4th) Buccaneers trade: Nos. 64 (2nd) and 95 (3rd) This is a slight overpay by the Buccaneers based on the trade value chart, but the Rams would be crazy to turn it down. After moving down, I was still able to land Humphrey, which would be a dream scenario for Los Angeles. Humphrey is viewed by many as the top center in the draft but with as much talent that's still on the board, it's very possible he'll slip to the end of the second round – especially if certain teams like Quinn Meinerz or Landon Dickerson more. Humphrey would be a Day 1 starter at center for the Rams and would probably remain there for the next four-plus years. When it comes to safe prospects with a high floor, Humphrey is up there. This would be a home run.

88. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

After passing on a cornerback in Round 2, specifically Ifeatu Melifonwu, I went with Adebo here in the third round. Adebo is a terrific cornerback prospect capable of sticking with receivers in man coverage or dropping back into zone. He's great at the catch point, too, as evidenced by his 27 passes defended and eight interceptions in two seasons. Adebo has the size, speed and frame teams will covet at cornerback, which could cause him to go earlier than pick 88. Perhaps some teams will be lower on him after he opted out of the 2020 season, but Sean McVay said the Rams won't punish players who sat out the season for COVID-19 concerns. Adebo would be a great value in Round 3.

Story continues

95. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

I still don't think it's all that likely the Rams will take a linebacker on Friday night, but Surratt is a high-upside player capable of really elevating the defense in a year or two if he reaches his ceiling. He's fast, rangy and still developing into a well-rounded linebacker, which will likely cause a team to take him in the third round. He can do everything you want an off-ball linebacker to do, too, including covering man-to-man and blitzing up the middle. The third round is the sweet spot for linebackers and the Rams might just feel good enough about taking one after acquiring this pick in a trade.

103. Chauncey Golston, OLB/DE, Iowa

Quincy Roche was in consideration here, but based on what the Rams look for in edge rushers, I think Golston fits better – especially considering they met with him before the draft. He's 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds, displaying the ability to play either outside linebacker or defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. He can help replace both Samson Ebukam and Michael Brockers/Morgan Fox with one pick, carrying good length and power in his frame. Some might see this as a reach, but after trading the Rams' fourth-rounder in the trade from No. 57, they'd have to wait until No. 209 to take Golston – and he almost certainly won't be there that late.

1

1