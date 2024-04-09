Day 2 of NFL Draft potential sweet spot for Colts to address WR

The Colts could use additional playmaking on offense; however, as we inch closer to the NFL Draft, it seems to be becoming less likely that they will spend their 15th overall pick on the receiver position.

At the top of this wide receiver class are Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers. At the top of tier two is LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., who could be in play for the Colts’ when they are on the clock.

However, in terms of options at the receiver position at this stage of the draft, Thomas may be the only one in play for the Colts. In the NFL Draft, options and flexibility are king, and other positions of need that the Colts have, like cornerback and edge rusher, could better provide that.

Potentially available for the Colts when they are picking at cornerback could be some combination of Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold, Cooper DeJean, or Nate Wiggins. At edge rusher, Laiatu Latu or Jared Verse could be available options.

This also happens to be a very loaded wide receiver draft class. Recently, PFF graded all 10 position groups based on the high-end talent and overall depth of the draft class, and the receiver position received the highest marks.

Of the top 100 prospects on PFF’s big board, a whopping 21 of those players are receivers. Meaning that if the Colts don’t tackle that need right away, chances are they will have the opportunity to find that impact player on Day 2.

Lastly, from a value standpoint, the second round of the draft has been a sweet spot for teams in terms of finding top wide receiver talent. In 2024, five of the 10 highest-paid receivers in football are former second-round selections.

With the top three receivers, likely four quarterbacks, some offensive tackles, and perhaps tight end Brock Bowers all being selected before the Colts are even on the clock, that is going to push several of the top defenders in this draft class down, increasing the chances that GM Chis Ballard chooses to address that side of the ball rather than offense in the first round.

And if there are several prospects available that the Colts like when they are picking, that could create the opportunity for them to trade down and accumulate more draft capital.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire