Day 2 mock draft: Rams trade back, land 2 impact defenders

The Los Angeles Rams shouldn’t be upset about the way the draft board fell on Day 1, seeing several top players fall out of the first round – including Joey Porter Jr. and Brian Branch. Sitting with the 36th overall pick, the Rams will have options on Day 2 – including a trade back.

In our Day 2 mock draft, we have the Rams trading back seven spots and addressing the defense with two high-upside players up front. By trading down, the Rams add two extra picks in the top-150, which is likely a goal for Les Snead.

Here’s how we have the second and third rounds playing out for the Rams.

TRADE: 43. Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Rams trade: No. 36

Jets trade: Nos. 43 + 112 + 143

With the board falling nicely in Round 1, the Rams trade back seven spots and still add one of the best defensive linemen in the draft. White is a versatile defender who can play defensive end or outside linebacker in the Rams’ scheme and impact the game against the run and as a rusher.

His ceiling is high as a prospect because of his athleticism and bend around the edge, which allows him to generate pressure at an impressive rate. He would be a great way to start the draft for the Rams, potentially solidifying two positions thanks to his versatility.

And by making this trade, the Rams close the gap between their 77th and 167th overall picks, adding two selections in the process.

69. Byron Young, OLB, Tennessee

Tennessee linebacker Byron Young

If the Rams view White as a defensive end, which they probably do, Young would still make sense with their second pick. He’s a pass rusher with a ton of juice, running a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at 250 pounds. He’s only 6-2, so he lacks some length on the edge, but in a 3-4 scheme, he can absolutely make it work.

He had 5.5 sacks in 2021 and 7.0 last season, totaling 23.5 tackles for a loss in his two years at Tennessee. If he can improve his pass-rush repertoire and add a little bit more variety, he can be a 10-sack player for Los Angeles.

77. Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

After addressing the defense with their first two picks, the Rams turn to the offense – but not with a skill player. They take Zavala, who’s viewed as the second-best pure guard in the class. He didn’t allow a sack last season and brings good strength to the interior of the offensive line, which helps him against bigger defensive tackles in the running game.

Zavala would immediately compete for a starting job at either left or right guard and probably remain a starter for years to come.

Recap

