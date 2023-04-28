Day 2 mock draft for Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers checked the edge rusher box by taking Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness in the first round of the 2023 draft. Van Ness gives the Packers a big, powerful rusher who can play on the edge and also move inside, and Brian Gutekunst believes he has “really big upside” as a developmental player at a premium position.

What’s next? Three scheduled picks on Friday night.

Here’s a quick mock draft for the Packers entering Day 2 of the 2023 draft:

2.42: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the (first) pass-catcher. Musgrave caught only 47 passes over 34 games at Oregon State, but he played in a run-heavy offense and was still well on his way to a major breakout season in 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recovered and turned an elite performance at the NFL Scouting Combine (9.78 RAS). Of all the available tight ends, Musgrave might have the highest ceiling, especially in the passing game. He has seam-splitting speed and explosive short-area movement ability. Throw in his experience as an inline blocker, and Musgrave could give the Packers a true dual-threat tight end.

2.45: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

After getting the elite athlete at tight end, it’s time to do the same at receiver. Mingo is not only one of the biggest receivers in the class at 6-2 and 220 pounds, but also one of the most athletic (9.87 RAS). He can run, he’s explosive, he wins after the catch and he blocks from a variety of alignments. Mingo could be an ideal replacement for Allen Lazard in terms of versatility, but with more juice down the field and after the catch.

3.78: DL Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Van Ness might help as an interior subpackage rusher, but the Packers still need depth along the defensive line after losing Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed. Pickens in the third round could check another box. He’s long (34 1/2″ arms) and surprisingly quick (4.89 40-yard dash, 7.45 three-cone) at 292 pounds, giving him potential to hold up at defensive end in the three-man front and disrupt the pocket on passing downs. Pickens’ RAS is 9.23, so this would be adding another elite athlete at a need position.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire