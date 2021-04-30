Day 2 Mock Draft has Cowboys solve CB need before attacking trenches

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft is in the books. Teams are hoping they are one of the teams who drafted the success stories during opening night.

All the accolades are thrown about the high profile of first rounders, but the great teams use the Day 2 rounds to do their damage. The Dallas Cowboys have four picks over the next two rounds. They could package them to move around and target their preferred prospects. In this iteration of a mock draft however, all teams are staying put and making their selections. The Cowboys are able to solve the cornerback need they were left out in the cold on in the first round. Moving to the third stanza, the trenches are attacked.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville has landed its QB and HB, now they add their RT and Urban Meyer has a potential powerhouse offense.

34. New York Jets - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets get a receiving weapon to pair with Zach Wilson going forward.

35. Atlanta Falcons - Asante Samuel Jr.

Falcons badly need DB help and they get a kid with great pedigree to pair with last years first round selection, A.J. Terrell.

36. Miami Dolphins - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Dolphins add a cover LB who was thought to be a top 20 prospect to a already solid defense in coverage.

37. Philadelphia Eagles - Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles defense needs backfield help and it starts with Trevon Moehrig covering the back end.

38. Cincinnati Bengals - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The draft plays out perfectly for Cincinnati as they get their WR in the first and then their OT to protect Joe Burrow in the second.

39. Carolina Panthers - Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

Cfb Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Just what the Panthers needed after securing a top CB in the first round, an athletic, playmaking LB to help take the defense to the next level.

Story continues

40. Denver Broncos - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

The first DT comes off the board to Vic Fangio, so he can pair him with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb to help create a major pass rush.

41. Detroit Lions - Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If injury concerns don’t hold him back, Marshall Jr. could be the next breakout WR like his fellow LSU WR Justin Jefferson was last season.

42. New York Giants - Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

Dickerson610

The Giants have the offensive weapons now after attack the weakness in the off-season in free agency and with their first pick, but they need to protect Daniel Jones and open holes for Saquon Barkley. If healthy, Dickerson is as good as there is as an OL prospect.

43. San Francisco 49ers - Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Too many question marks at edge for the 49ers with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford coming off of injury. Reinforce that strength that helped them reach the 2019-2020 Super Bowl .

44. Dallas Cowboys - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Cowboys go all in on talent, with Parson and the man known as Bossman Fat. Both are tops at their position on the field but both have some off field issues that could be a problem.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars adding inside push to go with their young first round edge prospects Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson. Hoping they can grow into a major pass rush DL.

46. New England Patriots - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Cfb Purdue Vs Rutgers

The Patriots keep adding weapons for Newton and eventually Jones to play with. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, James White, and a plethora of WR now adds a playmaker like Moore.

47. Los Angeles Chargers - Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa gets his outside pass rush partner to replace Melvin Ingram for the long term.

48. Las Vegas Raiders - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Raiders need defensive help everywhere and Holland can play multiple spots in the secondary

49. Arizona Cardinals - Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals need to protect Kyler Murray and help be more effective in the run game. Creed can do both.

50. Miami Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are having an excellent draft and they add their RB of the future to pair with Tua and Waddle going forward.

51. Washington Football Team - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The WFT needs to find a Trent Williams replacement. Cosmi could be the guy to secure the LT spot for the future.

52. Chicago Bears - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are trying to find weapons for Justin Fields that can be an eventual Allen Robinson replacement.

53. Tennessee Titans - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee has to replace Jonnu Smith and the way they lean on the run game Tells me he will have to block and receive. Freiermuth fits that build.

54. Indianapolis Colts - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts must find a way to replace LT Anthony Castonzo and they might need Radunz to develop fast so he can be the guy this season.

55. Pittsburgh Steelers - Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

Offensive guard Wyatt Davis.

Pittsburgh has to protect Ben Roethlisberger and help new RB Najee Harris in the run game. Wyatt Davis was a top OL prospect going into 2020 and the Steelers hope they can return him to that level.

56. Seattle Seahawks - Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle's defense has to get more pressure with their front four to protect their backend and Basham Jr. should help in that area.

57. Los Angeles Rams - Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin Whitewater

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

For the Rams, protecting Matt Stafford is the key because him and Sean McVay can score a lot of points if they do.

58. Kansas City Chiefs - Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Ncaa Football Acc Championship Notre Dame At Clemson

Replacing Sammy Watkins and keeping Patrick Mahomes loaded with weapons galore to spread the field for Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

59. Cleveland Browns - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Browns continue to add defensive players that can cover. In the first round a CB, now a cover LB.

60. New Orleans Saints - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Saints get one of the best cover guys in the draft to play in the slot with Marshon Lattimore on the outside.

61. Buffalo Bills - Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo is close, if Gregory Rousseau and Aaron Robinson can make an early impact the Bills could be a Super Bowl contender.

62. Green Bay Packers - Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

If Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay then you need to continue to protect him.

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

KC gets a smart, instinctive LB to attack on the defensive end behind a great DL

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Tampa Bay is replenishing the defensive line for the future with aging veterans like Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh now being supplemented by Joe Tryon and Milton Williams.

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars - Richie Grant, S, UCF 66. Minnesota Vikings - Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma 67. Houston Texans - Daiviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa 68. Atlanta Falcons - Davis Mills, QB, Stanford 69. Cincinnati Bengals - Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami 70. Philadelphia Eagles - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse 71. Denver Broncos - Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State 72. Detroit Lions - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia 73. Carolina Panthers - Brady Christensen, OT, BYU 74. Washington Football Team - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC 75. Dallas Cowboys - Janarius Robinson, Edge, Florida State

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

76. New York Giants - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina 77. Los Angeles Chargers - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State 78. Minnesota Vikings - Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana 79. Las Vegas Raiders - Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State 80. Las Vegas Raiders - Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami 81. Miami Dolphins - Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson 82. Washington Football Team - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford 83. Chicago Bears - Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa 84. Dallas Cowboys - Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

85. Tennessee Titans - Nico Collins, WR, Michigan 86. Minnesota Vikings - Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State 87. Pittsburgh Steelers - Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan 88. Los Angeles Rams - Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame 89. Cleveland Browns - D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan 90. Minnesota Vikings - Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M 91. Cleveland Browns - Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC 92. Green Bay Packers - Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State 93. Buffalo Bills - Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State 94. Baltimore Ravens - Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech 95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee 96. New England Patriots - Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State 97. Los Angeles Chargers - Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU 98. New Orleans Saints - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College 99. Dallas Cowboys - James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

100. Tennessee Titans - Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida 101. Detroit Lions - Jay Tufele, DT, USC 102. San Francisco 49ers - Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota 103. Los Angeles Rams - Elerson Smith, Edge, Northern Iowa 104. Baltimore Ravens - Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama 105. New Orleans Saints - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Mike Crum can be found on Twitter or Youtube @cdpiglet or @ATBCowboysPod

1

1