Day 2 Mock Draft

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay (from JAX) - Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Though the Bucs still have one of the best interior linemen in the league anchoring their front in Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh hit free agency, is 35 years old and is still looking for a place to play this season. Even if Tampa Bay makes him a short-term offer to return, they need a plan in place for the future. Logan Hall is an athletic DL who played both three-tech and Edge in college, but sees IDL as the best fit for his skillset at the NFL level.

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) - Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

The Vikings traded back to acquire S Lewis Cine in the first round and now have their pick of the litter on Day 2. Though they still have Patrick Peterson, Booth Jr. could challenge former third-rounder Cameron Dantzler for the CB2 spot right out of the gate, and will at least contribute in the early going as a slot corner while he develops.

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The Titans addressed their WR situation by essentially exchanging AJ Brown for a younger version of the departed wideout in Treylon Burks. After trading down with the Jets, Tennessee bolsters their front-seven by selecting sideline-to-sideline ballhawk Nakobe Dean who was considered to be a first-round talent who was hurt by not being able to test in the pre-draft process. Tennessee has succeeded drafting ultra-athletic linebackers in the past and go back to the well once again with Dean.

36. New York Giants - Christian Watson, WR, NDSU

The NYG have to be thrilled with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with their first two selections and now will look to add an outside receiving threat who ran a 4.36s 40-yard dash and posted a phenomenal 9.96 RAS. Watson also lit up the Senior Bowl practices, proving he can handle the jump in competition. With receivers flying off the board in the middle of the first round, Watson is a solid value here.

Story continues

37. Houston Texans - Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

After shoring up their offensive line and cornerback positions, the Texans add an All-American caliber Edge defender who posted an excellent 90.5 PFF pass rush grade last season. His 4.66s 40-yard dash and 6.95s 3-Cone show that Ebiketie has the juice and athleticism to be a factor in the NFL. An extremely productive college player who was projected as a potential first round selection, the Texans get a great value here at pick 37.

38. New York Jets (from CAR) - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

After having the most impactful first round of any team in the league, the Jets turn their focus to solidifying their shaky tackle spots. LT Mekhi Becton’s future is a question mark and RT George Fant is due to hit free agency next year. Raimann is an extremely athletic tackle who posted a superb 9.87 RAS, is 6’6/303 of solid muscle and has a diligent work ethic. He checks every box you can ask of a second round tackle from the Jets perspective.

39. Chicago Bears - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Following the departure of Allen Robinson, the Bears need to give QB Justin Fields a weapon to work with…and Darnell Mooney, while a dependable slot receiver, isn’t a WR1. With Christian Watson off the board, Georgia WR George Pickens fits the bill as a potentially explosive outside wide receiver who recovered from his torn ACL to post a 4.47 40-yard dash at the Combine.

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

While I didn’t expect Malik Willis to go in the top-10, I sure didn’t see the second round mega-drop experienced by Willis. Seattle recreates their Russell Wilson gameplan with Malik Willis, selecting a quarterback with intriguing traits outside of the first round for Pete Carroll and company to mold into a potential franchise quarterback. Now we’ve got a long way to go before that upside becomes a reality, but in my opinion Seattle is the perfect landing spot for Willis.

41. Seattle Seahawks - Boye Mafe, Edge, Seattle

Having secured their tackle of the future in Charles Cross, and now their developmental QB in Malik Willis, the Seahawks turn their attention to addressing their defensive line after cutting Carlos Dunlap. Seattle adds an influx of youth and athleticism with Mafe who ran a 4.53s 40-yard dash at 261 pounds, a 99th percentile time, and dominated the Senior Bowl. He reminds me of 2021 first rounder Kwity Paye.

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

The Colts need a wide receiver to keep defenses from keying on Michael Pittman, and Skyy Moore fits the bill. One of the most explosive slot receivers in the class, he ran a 4.41s 40-yard dash and is considered one of the more appealing small-school sleeper wideouts available. He has the receiving acumen to be an instant contributor.

43. Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Falcons gamble paid off, as rumors swirled during the offseason that the dirty birds had interest in Ridder. A plus athlete for the position, Ridder ran a 4.52s 40-yard dash and a QB class-leading 9.61 RAS. He will need to add weight to his 6’3/211 pound frame, in order to handle the punishment from NFL-sized defenders and has some accuracy concerns, but the juice is worth the squeeze in round two.

44. Cleveland Browns - Travis Jones, IDL, UConn

The Browns could also use a young edge player opposite Myles Garrett, but with gaping holes in the interior, the outside pass rusher will have to wait. Jones comes from one of the worst FBS programs, but he more than held his own against Clemson and flat out crushed souls during the Senior Bowl practices while recording 25 pressures and 25 run stops for the Huskies. He should step in and play meaningful snaps immediately for the Browns and fill a desperate need.

45. Baltimore Ravens - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

The Ravens ranked dead last in pass defense last year, so after watching S Kyle Hamilton fall to them in the first round, they double-up on secondary by taking a potential R1 DB who slid down the board in Kyler Gordon. He didn’t allow a single touchdown for a Huskies defense that allowed 25 less passing yards than any other FBS team last year, as Baltimore continues to overhaul their secondary.

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

The Lions land a proper first round haul in both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, and now look to address the defensive backfield with hybrid S/CB Pitre. Originally a linebacker, Pitre had the highest red zone coverage rating in the country last year in addition to generating 25 quarterback pressures which is the highest number for a defensive back since 2014. He will fit in nicely culture-wise on a Dan Campbell coached team.

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) - Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Washington has made it clear that they would like to find a middle linebacker and get a potential long-term solution with Muma who ranked second in the country with 142 tackles last year. The Third Team All-American is a lockdown tackler who only missed 8% of his career attempts and is a perfect fit for the Commanders’ needs.

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

With Chicago having already addressed the wide receiver position, GM Ryan Poles locks up a very talented cornerback who recorded an 89.9 defensive grade with 13 PBU and a 57.8 passer rating against his senior year. McCreary’s coverage skills are unassailable, however his short 29.8-inch arms are considered a red-flag for many General Managers.

49. New Orleans Saints - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

New Orleans already traded-up to 11 for Chris Olave and shored up their leaky offensive line with ornery Northern Iowa giant Trevor Penning, the Saints bring in a gritty quarterback who will vye to be the Saints signal caller after mercifully ending the Taysom Hill experiment. Corral is undersized but has a big arm and completed 68% of his passes at Ole Miss despite being banged up in the second half of the season after HC Lane Kiffin ran him 32 times against Tennessee.

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Having beefed up their defense with their first two selections, the Chiefs get the wide receiver for Pat Mahomes that they desperately need. Alec Pierce is a potent deep threat who tested at an elite level, running a 4.41s 40-yard dash with a 9.83 overall RAS. He has the size and speed to make an impact right away, though he will need to improve his route tree and release package.

51. Philadelphia Eagles - David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

After the season Ojabo was challenging to be a top-10 selection until fate intervened when he tore an Achilles during his pro day drills. With the talented Michigan Edge who posted an 87.3 pass rush grade on the shelf for the year, Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman smartly scoops him up to stash away and unleash on the NFC East.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

The one-year re-rental of Terrell Edmunds does little to alleviate the need for a long-term answer at safety. With a top-5 option still available, the Steelers pass on their need for a WR3 to take Brisker whose 89.5 PFF cover grade was the fourth best grade for a safety in the nation last year. Brisker backed up his Second Team All-American season with an excellent 9.14 Relative Athletic Score and has the potential to be an impact player in short order.

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV) - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst mercifully drafts a receiver to attempt to replace the jettisoned Davante Adams. Like Adams, Tolbert hails from a small school and is a deep threat who averaged 17.9 yards of target depth to go with his 4.49s 40-yard dash speed and 8.62 RAS. He will have every advantage a young receiver can ask for with Rogers throwing to him and no viable options to siphon his targets away.

54. New England Patriots - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Following up the surprise pick of the first round in Cole Strange, Bill Belichick and company got with one of their tried and true draft philosophies - draft Alabama players coached by Bill’s former staffer and friend, Nick Saban. A dependable possession receiver who doesn’t stretch the field very well, Metchie tore his ACL several games into the 2021 season but is expected to be ready for training camp.

55. Arizona Cardinals - Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky

After trading their first rounder to the Ravens for Hollywood Brown, the Cardinals take care of a pressing need at Edge with a high-character, high-ceiling player in Paschal. The Kentucky standout recorded 41 stops, fourth most in the nation, while earning an elite 90.0 PFF defensive grade en route to receiving All-American recognition. He would be a fine choice at this stage of the draft.

56. Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Jerry Jones and company took an offensive lineman in round one and now addresses the defensive line with a Texas standout three tech/Edge player in Leal. A tweener, Leal put up 37 pressures and 32 stops last year and is probably best suited for interior work in the NFL due to his 5.00s 40-yard dash.

57. Buffalo Bills - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Finally a running back gets taken, and it couldn’t have happened to a more intriguing landing spot. With Buffalo involved in an arms race for skill position talent with the rest of the AFC, the Bills enhance their running back room by bringing in the top running back in the class, Hall. The Big 12 Player of the Year rushed for over 4,000 career yards and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. He will supplant the Singletary/Moss combo in short order.

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) - Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

The Falcons can’t ride Cordarrelle Patterson forever, and there’s no viable option waiting in the wings. With the promising and speedy (4.38s 40-time) Spartan available, it’s going to be tough to pass on the 2021 Doak Walker Award winner who cranked out 263 carries and 4.46 yards after contact this season.

59. Green Bay Packers - Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

The Packers shift their focus to keeping their aging star QB upright, and like Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, Green Bay selects a man who is essentially a real life Mountain in the 6’9/380 Faalele. Though his mobility is limited, he envelopes any defenders that enter his wingspan allowing Faalele to get his giant mitts on them.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

The first tight end finally goes off the board, and predictably it’s CSU’s versatile offensive weapon McBride. The Rams’ top offensive weapon reeled in 91 catches and the FBS’ only 1,000+ yard campaign and will make a fine replacement for future HOF’er Rob Gronkowski.

61. San Francisco 49ers - Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Rumors were swirling pre-draft that Jackson could slide into the first round. That obviously didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean Jackson can’t be a very useful Edge defender for the 49ers as the Trojan has made three-straight All Pac-12 teams while receiving a 87.7 PFF pass rush grade.

62. Kansas City Chiefs - Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Kansas City makes another commendable selection here, stacking up talent on the defensive side of the ball. Winfrey terrorized opposing offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl and is equally effective against the pass or the run. He should be an immediate contributor in the KC defensive line rotation.

63. Cincinnati Bengals - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

The Bengals need a plan in place to account for the departure of C.J. Uzomah, and they have one now that the converted former walk-on wide receiver Dulcich is in town. The UCLA product was a potent weapon down the seam with a 13.4 yard average target depth and 43/721/5 production line for the Bruins.

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) - Nick Bonnito, Edge, Oklahoma

New Denver DC Ejiro Evero has let it be known that he wants to put pressure on the opposing quarterback. Well if that’s his aim then why not take one of the best, natural pass rushers available that is the only player in this class who posted back-to-back seasons with PFF pass rush grades above 90.0?

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars - Darrian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) - Nick Cross, S, Maryland

67. New York Giants - Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

68. Houston Texans - Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) - Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

71. Chicago Bears - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

72. Seattle Seahawks - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) - Sam Howell, QB, UNC

74. Atlanta Falcons - Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

75. Denver Broncos - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

76. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Thomas, Edge, SDSU

77. Minnesota Vikings - Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

78. Cleveland Browns - Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

79. Los Angeles Chargers - Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

80. Houston Texans (from NO) - Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

81. New York Giants (from MIA) - Brian Cook, S, Cincinnati

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) - Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

83. Philadelphia Eagles - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

85. New England Patriots - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

86. Las Vegas Raiders - Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

87. Arizona Cardinals - Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

88. Dallas Cowboys - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

89. Buffalo Bills - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

90. Tennessee Titans - Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sean Ryan, OG, UCLA

92. Green Bay Packers - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

93. San Francisco 49ers - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston St.

94. New England (from KC) - Kerby Joseph, CB, Toledo

95. Cincinnati Bengals - Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) - Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

97. Detroit Lions* - John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas

98. Washington Commanders (from NO)* - Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

99. Cleveland Browns* - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)* - Ed Ingram, OG, LSU

101. New York Jets (from TEN, from PHI, from NO)* - Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)* - Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

103. Kansas City Chiefs* - Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

104. Los Angeles Rams* - Cade Otton, TE, Washington

105. San Francisco 49ers* - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati