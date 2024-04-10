Day 2 at the Masters: Top contenders speak

AUGUSTA (WRBL) – Tuesday at the Masters allows for one last practice round for the golfers looking to end the week wearing golf’s grandest prize, the Green Jacket. The WRBL Sports Team was able to catch up with four men who may play a big role in who will win this year’s Masters Tournament: defending champion Jon Rahm, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, World #2 ranked Rory McIlroy, and 5-time champion Tiger Woods. You can watch in the video player above.

