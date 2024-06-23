Day 2 of Island Resort Championship suspended due to weather

HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – After a showstopping day one performance by Epson Tour rookie Anne Chen at the Island Resort Championship, day two was suspended due to weather, shifting the tournament to a 36-hole event rather than the previously expected 54 holes.

Kyle Malzhan details how mother nature sent the annual tourney into a spin.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.