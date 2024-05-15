Day 2 of Indianapolis 500 practice again affected by long delays, McLaughlin leads field

INDIANAPOLIS – Scott McLaughlin was already seated when Takuma Sato approached the press conference table at the front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway media center. When Sato sat down, he accidentally knocked his complimentary water bottle on the ground.

Sato’s mistake was greeted with polite laughter and a pat on the back from McLaughlin.

“Here you go, mate,” McLaughlin said as he slid his own water bottle across the table.

The racing veterans shook hands and smiled. They weren’t just happy to have a moment of camaraderie, they were happy to have finally practiced on the IMS oval track for more than 23 minutes.

After inclement weather made for nearly 30 hours of inactivity from the 34 participants in preparation for this weekend's Indy 500 qualifying, the yellow flag was finally changed to green at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, signifying an all clear for Day 2 of official practice. For many, it felt like Day 1.

Sato, who is competing in his first race since August 2023, said the dizziness he felt after completing only a handful of laps Tuesday was gone after completing 31 laps Wednesday.

“I feel much better, much more comfortable,” Sato said. “When you’re out of the car for a few months, it’s a bit more challenging.”

Arrow McLaren teammates on Kyle Larson: 'The guy can drive anything that's got wheels'

After 47 minutes and 33 seconds of green flag time, the yellow flag waved due to light rain. At the time, McLaughlin of Team Penske led the field with a top lap of 229.493 mph, a lead he held the rest of practice.

Right behind him was Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren, who ripped off a 227.484 mph top lap and Rossi’s teammate, Pato O’Ward, with a top lap of 226.965 mph.

Yet this delay didn’t last long, as the green flag once again waved about 10 minutes later.

Another weather delay came 1 hour, 13 minutes and 34 seconds into practice time, and McLaughlin still maintained his first place position. However, his Team Penske teammate Will Power had moved into second place with a top lap of 228.767 mph. Third place, at this point, had been taken by Colton Herta of Andretti Global, earning a top lap of 227.858 mph.

When rain fell once again around 6 p.m., that ended Day 2 an hour prematurely. What was meant to be an eight-hour practice day turned into just two.

Not only did McLaughlin lead in lap speed, but he completed the fourth-most laps (78), trailing only Tom Blomqvist (105), Christian Rasmussen (94) and Nolan Siegel (84). The New Zealand native said completing as many laps as possible was exactly his crew’s plan coming into a day when they expected weather to be a factor.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit to get back into the rhythm of things around here and understand the timing, and that's how guys like Takuma have won this race,” McLaughlin said. “... We’re in a lot better shape, for me, mentally. I’m a bit more focused on the right things, because it takes every little detail to be good here.”

Day 3 of practice is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, and run until 6 p.m. with no breaks. The 108th Indianapolis 500 is in just 11 days, set to begin at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, May 26.

Contact Kyle Smedley with comments via email at kmsmedley213@gmail.com or on X @KyleSmedley_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Day 2 of Indianapolis 500 practice again affected by long delays