Day 2 of high school track & field state championships

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – After Friday provided plenty of reasons to celebrate our local athletes, Saturday capped off another season of high school track and field.

RESULTS:

In the division one boys shotput, Hortonville senior Ben Smith set a state record of 70′ 9.5″ to take home gold

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Oshkosh West sophomore Sydnee Nelson finished in first place with a sub-17 second burst

In the boys 100-meter hurdles, Xavier’s Ben Olvey won by 0.1 seconds to win gold

Iola-Scandinavia’s Jensen Rice won a pair of events – the 100-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash

Iola-Scandinavia also won the division three team title by 13 points

Check out the full highlights in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.