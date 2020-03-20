Day 2: The Grip is Job 1

The way you grip the club either promotes or prevents good mechanics during the swing. Teacher Travis Fulton recommends the following procedure for taking your grip: Place your lead hand on the club with the thumb slightly right of center on the grip (for right-handers); then, add your trail hand, covering the lead thumb with the lifeline of your trail hand.

