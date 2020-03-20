Day 2: The Grip is Job 1
The way you grip the club either promotes or prevents good mechanics during the swing. Teacher Travis Fulton recommends the following procedure for taking your grip: Place your lead hand on the club with the thumb slightly right of center on the grip (for right-handers); then, add your trail hand, covering the lead thumb with the lifeline of your trail hand.
Get 14 days of premium Golf Digest Schools instruction free.
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest
Scroll to continue with content