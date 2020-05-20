On this day 1992: Barcelona beat Sampdoria to win European Cup for first time

Barcelona have been champions of Europe five times but it took them until 1992 to lift the trophy, then known as the European Cup, for the first time.

First attempt

Barcelona’s first final, against Benfica in Bern in 1961, started well enough when Sandor Kocsis gave them a 21st-minute lead.

But Benfica hit back to score three times through Jose Aguas, Antoni Ramallets and Mario Coluna and while Zoltan Czibor made it 3-2 Benfica lifted the trophy.

It was the first final not to include Real Madrid, who had won the previous five.

Second time unlucky

It took until 1986 for Barca to return to the European Cup final – where they faced Steaua Bucharest in Seville.

The team, including former Tottenham and Scotland striker Steve Archibald, were held to a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Jose Alexanko, Angel Pedraza, Pichi Alonso and Marcos all had their penalties saved by Helmuth Duckadam as Barcelona lost the shoot-out 2-0.

Wembley winners

Barcelona celebrate their win over Sampdoria. (John Stillwell/PA)

Barca’s dream of reaching the top of European club football was finally realised when they toppled Sampdoria 1-0 in London in May 1992.

Ronald Koeman scored the only goal in extra time, his free kick finding the bottom corner from 25 yards, in the last final before the competition was rebranded as the Champions League.

The team, managed by Johan Cruyff, included Pep Guardiola, Hristo Stoichkov, Michael Laudrup and Andoni Zubizarreta and also won LaLiga that season.