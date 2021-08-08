Day 16 Olympic roundup: Bringing down the curtain on the Tokyo Games

There's a whole lot going on every day at the Tokyo Olympics. Here, we'll keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know. And now, we're at the end of the line.

Olympic story of the day: One last ride

The U.S. women's basketball team captured its seventh gold medal Sunday, and fifth straight with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi in the lineup. Bird and Taurasi, best friends since their days at UConn, got their ride into the sunset together, and as Shalise Manza Young writes, it was magnificent to behold.

"It was the perfect moment," Young writes. "As Sue Bird was recalling the cockiness Diana Taurasi had when she arrived at the University of Connecticut decades ago, Taurasi was swigging champagne directly from the bottle. If anything had changed in 21 years, it was impossible to tell."

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird of Team USA. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

U.S. claims gold of golds

Whether you believe the Olympic medals should be tallied by total medals or golds-only, the United States has won it all. Behind a late Sunday rally, the United States topped the world medal table of gold medals for the third Summer Olympics in a row, topping China 39-38. Overall, the United States won 113 medals, down from 121 in Rio five years ago.

Serious crash takes out medal challengers

Scary moment in one of the final events of the Olympics, as one heat of the women's cycling omnium event ended in carnage that included nine DNFs out of 21 racers. Here's a recap: "Italy's Elisa Balsamo lost control of her bike and directly hit Ireland's Emily Kay. The two-time defending gold medalist in the omnium, Laura Kenny of Great Britain, immediately went down in the collateral damage behind the pair, as did Poland's Daria Pikulik, Belgium's Lotte Kopecky and France's Carla Copponi. That would have been the end of it, except Balsamo continued to slide toward the inside of the track and went directly under the wheels of Egypt's Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed."

100m champ's agent says Jacobs is clean

"He was one of the heartwarming stories of these Olympics, a converted long jumper who rose from anonymity to become the first Italian to hold the title of world’s fastest man," writes Jeff Eisenberg. "Now Lamont Marcell Jacobs is having to defend himself amid reports that his former nutritionist is the subject of a steroid probe." Jacobs' agent told Yahoo Sports that Jacobs has been tested 20 times this year, five times in Tokyo alone, and has been clean every time.

Repeat marathon champ

For the first time since 1980, the Olympics have a repeat marathon champion, and it wasn't even close. Eliud Kipchoge outran the field by more than a minute to defend his Rio Olympic marathon gold. The heat forced a change in venue and time; the marathon traditionally has ended during the Closing Ceremony. But if Kipchoge struggled in the heat, he didn't show it, saving enough energy to kick from the pack late and claim one of the final golds of the Tokyo Games.

Photo of the day

(Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tokyo Olympics came to a spectacular close Sunday with a rousing Closing Ceremony. A remarkable and controversial achievement, the Tokyo Olympics will go down in sports history as a distinctive, possibly decisive moment in time.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee and contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

