7 June marks 12 months since the historic night in Prague that saw West Ham lift their first major silverware in 43 years and the club's first European trophy since 1965.

A late Jarrod Bowen goal saw the Hammers beat Fiorentina 2-1 on an evening that will live long in the memories of the West Ham players, manager and supporters alike.

