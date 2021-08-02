Day 10 Olympic roundup: Miracle comeback, gym gold, USWNT stumbles

There's a whole lot going on every day at the Tokyo Olympics. Here, we'll keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know.

Story of the day: Miracle comeback

Here's a story that's in the running — pun definitely intended — for the best of the Tokyo Olympics. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was on the final lap of her 1500m qualifying event when she plunged to the track, tripping over a competitor. She got up, and not only did she catch the pack, she won the race. And that's not all she has on tap, as Shalise Manza Young tells us:

"If Hassan finishes the medal race in all three events, she'll have raced 24,500 meters — the 1500m is three rounds, the 5000m two, and the 10,000m is one medal race. That's about 15 1/4 miles." Oh ... and Monday evening in Tokyo, she won that gold medal 5000m race, too.

Edinah Jebitok of Team Kenya falls, tripping Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands, in round one of the Women's 1500m heats. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

USWNT stumbles but doesn't recover

So it turns out that bringing back the old band without some new moves isn't the best route to winning gold. The U.S. women's soccer team turned in yet another lackluster match, losing to Canada 1-0, and this one bit them where it hurt, costing them a chance at a gold medal. They'll try to regroup and play for bronze, and then rethink what went wrong between the World Cup and Tokyo.

Steps forward for transgender athletes

Canada's win over the United States means that Quinn, a midfielder on the team, will become the first openly transgender athlete to win a medal at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Laurel Hubbard, a transgender weightlifter from New Zealand, exited the Olympics after failing all three attempts at the women's 87+ kilogram competition. Small but important steps forward as the Olympics looks to broaden its inclusiveness.

Gym gold/Simone Biles is back

Big news from the gym: Team USA's Jade Carey won gold in the women's floor event Monday, securing her spot as the best tumbler in the world. Carey twice deferred plans to attend college to train for the Olympics, and the hard work paid off. Meanwhile, Simone Biles announced Monday that she will compete the balance beam exercise final. It will be her only event in Tokyo after withdrawing from multiple individual and team events due to mental health concerns.

Story continues

Streak stays alive

Team USA's women's basketball team struggled but still managed to put away France, 93-82, staying unbeaten during this Olympics and maintaining what's now a 52-game Olympic winning streak dating back to 1992 in Barcelona.

Swimmer's unlikely gold duo

"Bobby Finke swam 46 laps in Olympic finals this week and spent precisely zero full lengths in first place," Henry Bushnell writes, "and that, somehow, isn’t the most improbable part of a story that ends in two gold medals." Nobody leveled up their game quite like Finke at these Olympics; he won both the 800m and 1500m competitions with times far better than expected. “I didn't know I had these swims in me,” Finke admitted, and he wasn't alone ... but it turns out he did.

Read the full story here.

Photo of the day

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Juan Miguel Echevarria of Team Cuba skies in the men's long jump final. He would finish with a silver medal, enough to put a spring in anyone's step.

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

More from Yahoo Sports: