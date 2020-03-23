Day 10: The Driver Solution

Swinging harder is the typical instinct in the quest for more distance, but the quality of impact can have an even bigger effect. Travis Fulton says the key is striking the driver level or just on the upswing: Play the ball forward, tilt your spine slightly away from the target, and point your chest behind the ball. From there, make a full-body stretch back and through—and rip it!

Get 14 days of premium Golf Digest Schools instruction free.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

